Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher carport fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill

Nestled in the heart of Shenandoah with near proximity to downtown, Brickell, Coral Gables & Coconut Grove. Trolley & bus routes within one block of property. 4/3 offers office and flex space for a nursery/playroom/study/storage. Separate entrance to office with access to main home. Perfect for corporate relocation/couple/family. Charming decorative fireplace in living area and very spacious foyer to accommodate storage needs. Two bedrooms en suite and two bedrooms with Jack & Jill bathroom. Frameless shower/tub enclosures. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Bring your grill and get ready for summer BBQ's. Carport and driveway parking. Ample backyard area for entertaining.