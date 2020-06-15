All apartments in Miami
1643 Brickell Ave

1643 Brickell Avenue · (305) 674-4040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1643 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL 33129
Brickell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2705 · Avail. now

$16,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Entertainer’s dream! Fully renovated flow-through residence featuring 2 oversized terraces, totaling +/-2,000-SF of outdoor space; one East & offering pristine ocean & bay views, & one West with striking city skyline & lush Miami views. Wake up to magnificent sunrises in your master suite featuring a spa-like bath & walk-in closet. The open-concept floor plan allows for exposure of both, East & West, views throughout the living areas. The living room is direct oceanfront. Family room, office, & 2 guest beds with en-suite baths are with West exposure & offering endless sunsets. Other features include dining area, breakfast bar, high-end kitchen, wood floors, high-ceilings, custom lighting. one of only two units in the bldg with 2,000-SF of terraces. Furnished $20,000/M. For sale $3.95M

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1643 Brickell Ave have any available units?
1643 Brickell Ave has a unit available for $16,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1643 Brickell Ave have?
Some of 1643 Brickell Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1643 Brickell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1643 Brickell Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1643 Brickell Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1643 Brickell Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 1643 Brickell Ave offer parking?
No, 1643 Brickell Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1643 Brickell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1643 Brickell Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1643 Brickell Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1643 Brickell Ave has a pool.
Does 1643 Brickell Ave have accessible units?
No, 1643 Brickell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1643 Brickell Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1643 Brickell Ave has units with dishwashers.
