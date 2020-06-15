1643 Brickell Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Entertainer’s dream! Fully renovated flow-through residence featuring 2 oversized terraces, totaling +/-2,000-SF of outdoor space; one East & offering pristine ocean & bay views, & one West with striking city skyline & lush Miami views. Wake up to magnificent sunrises in your master suite featuring a spa-like bath & walk-in closet. The open-concept floor plan allows for exposure of both, East & West, views throughout the living areas. The living room is direct oceanfront. Family room, office, & 2 guest beds with en-suite baths are with West exposure & offering endless sunsets. Other features include dining area, breakfast bar, high-end kitchen, wood floors, high-ceilings, custom lighting. one of only two units in the bldg with 2,000-SF of terraces. Furnished $20,000/M. For sale $3.95M