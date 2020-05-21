All apartments in Miami
1600 NE 1st Ave - 1, Unit 1602
Last updated June 25 2020 at 4:26 AM

1600 NE 1st Ave - 1, Unit 1602

1600 NE 1st Ave · (786) 395-6973
Location

1600 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33132
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Studio · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
internet access
valet service
yoga
Amazing Studio in Canvas Condominium.
Centrally located in the trendy A&E district. blocks from Downtown, Brickell and Midtown, edgewater and Wynwood.
Very close to public transportation.
Cable and internet included in the rent.
1 self parking and second car valet parking free.
East view. Great views to the bay, port, etc.
All the amenities that you can think off, 3 pools, gym, social room, yoga room, racquetball court, 24 hs security, etc.
Unit has dishwasher and washer and dryer.
Tile floors.
Pet friendly.
Move in with 1st, last and deposit.
Canvas Condominium

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 NE 1st Ave - 1, Unit 1602 have any available units?
1600 NE 1st Ave - 1, Unit 1602 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 NE 1st Ave - 1, Unit 1602 have?
Some of 1600 NE 1st Ave - 1, Unit 1602's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 NE 1st Ave - 1, Unit 1602 currently offering any rent specials?
1600 NE 1st Ave - 1, Unit 1602 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 NE 1st Ave - 1, Unit 1602 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1600 NE 1st Ave - 1, Unit 1602 is pet friendly.
Does 1600 NE 1st Ave - 1, Unit 1602 offer parking?
Yes, 1600 NE 1st Ave - 1, Unit 1602 offers parking.
Does 1600 NE 1st Ave - 1, Unit 1602 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1600 NE 1st Ave - 1, Unit 1602 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 NE 1st Ave - 1, Unit 1602 have a pool?
Yes, 1600 NE 1st Ave - 1, Unit 1602 has a pool.
Does 1600 NE 1st Ave - 1, Unit 1602 have accessible units?
No, 1600 NE 1st Ave - 1, Unit 1602 does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 NE 1st Ave - 1, Unit 1602 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 NE 1st Ave - 1, Unit 1602 has units with dishwashers.
