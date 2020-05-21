1600 NE 1st Ave - 1, Unit 1602

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool racquetball court internet access valet service yoga

Amazing Studio in Canvas Condominium.

Centrally located in the trendy A&E district. blocks from Downtown, Brickell and Midtown, edgewater and Wynwood.

Very close to public transportation.

Cable and internet included in the rent.

1 self parking and second car valet parking free.

East view. Great views to the bay, port, etc.

All the amenities that you can think off, 3 pools, gym, social room, yoga room, racquetball court, 24 hs security, etc.

Unit has dishwasher and washer and dryer.

Tile floors.

Pet friendly.

Move in with 1st, last and deposit.

Canvas Condominium