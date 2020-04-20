All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 142 SW 9th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
142 SW 9th Street
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:51 AM

142 SW 9th Street

142 Southwest 9th Street · (305) 796-3933
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Brickell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

142 Southwest 9th Street, Miami, FL 33130
Brickell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This two story boutique building has a spacious 2 bed/1 bath apartment for rent in the heart of Mary Brickell Village & City Centre, most highly desired area in Miami and lowest in the area & a short train ride to the UM Campus or the Hospital District!! The unit features tiled floors throughout, walk-in closet, and a separate kitchen. Laundry on-premises. One block away from Metro Rail's Brickell station, Mary Brickell Village, City Centre, Publix, CVS and Walgreens. Very central location, minutes to South Beach. Water, Disposal and Parking included. Call today for showing!! First, Last & Security needed to move in. Pets welcome on a case by case basis. A background check is also required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 SW 9th Street have any available units?
142 SW 9th Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 142 SW 9th Street have?
Some of 142 SW 9th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 SW 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
142 SW 9th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 SW 9th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 142 SW 9th Street is pet friendly.
Does 142 SW 9th Street offer parking?
Yes, 142 SW 9th Street does offer parking.
Does 142 SW 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 SW 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 SW 9th Street have a pool?
No, 142 SW 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 142 SW 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 142 SW 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 142 SW 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 142 SW 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 142 SW 9th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Atrium
150 SE 3rd Ave
Miami, FL 33131
Parc Place
17600 NW 5th Ave
Miami, FL 33169
Palm Isle
11395 NW 7th St
Miami, FL 33172
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter
Miami, FL 33174
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr
Miami, FL 33156
Lago Club Apartments
12375 SW 18th St
Miami, FL 33175
MB Station
3170 Coral Way
Miami, FL 33145
Maizon Miami
221 Southwest 12th Street
Miami, FL 33130

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 Bedrooms
Miami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Pet Friendly Places
Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
FlagamiLittle HavanaEdgewater
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity