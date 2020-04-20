142 SW 9th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

This two story boutique building has a spacious 2 bed/1 bath apartment for rent in the heart of Mary Brickell Village & City Centre, most highly desired area in Miami and lowest in the area & a short train ride to the UM Campus or the Hospital District!! The unit features tiled floors throughout, walk-in closet, and a separate kitchen. Laundry on-premises. One block away from Metro Rail's Brickell station, Mary Brickell Village, City Centre, Publix, CVS and Walgreens. Very central location, minutes to South Beach. Water, Disposal and Parking included. Call today for showing!! First, Last & Security needed to move in. Pets welcome on a case by case basis. A background check is also required.