Miami, FL
1339 NW 34th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

1339 NW 34th St

1339 Northwest 34th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1339 Northwest 34th Street, Miami, FL 33142
Allapattah

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS DUPLEX IN ALLAPAHTTAH - Property Id: 264850

Brand new construction property never lived in. Open kitchen with quartz counter top and stainless steel appliances. Tile thru out entire house washer and dryer in unit. Lots of closet space with mirror doors. Unit is ready to move in.
Pets allowed.

For more information and showings, please call or text

Ana Bibas
Real Estate Sales Associate
Avanti Way Realty
786-683-2836
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264850
Property Id 264850

(RLNE5713607)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1339 NW 34th St have any available units?
1339 NW 34th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami, FL.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1339 NW 34th St have?
Some of 1339 NW 34th St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1339 NW 34th St currently offering any rent specials?
1339 NW 34th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1339 NW 34th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1339 NW 34th St is pet friendly.
Does 1339 NW 34th St offer parking?
No, 1339 NW 34th St does not offer parking.
Does 1339 NW 34th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1339 NW 34th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1339 NW 34th St have a pool?
No, 1339 NW 34th St does not have a pool.
Does 1339 NW 34th St have accessible units?
No, 1339 NW 34th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1339 NW 34th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1339 NW 34th St does not have units with dishwashers.
