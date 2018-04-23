All apartments in Miami
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:22 AM

1300 S Miami Ave

1300 South Miami Avenue · (530) 784-0304
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1300 South Miami Avenue, Miami, FL 33130
Brickell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4401 · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
Bright and open corner 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom+DEN unit with stunning views of the Ocean and Brickell's Skyline! This unit is in the best line of the building with a huge wrap-around balcony, large living area and master bedroom. High-end appliances. Fully upgraded with 32x32 porcelain floors, walk-in closets and blackout shades in all rooms. Incredible amenities from the internationally renowned SLS Hotel and a Rooftop Pool with sunshine all day for residents only! When you see this place, you'll want to move in right then & there... you've been warned!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 S Miami Ave have any available units?
1300 S Miami Ave has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 S Miami Ave have?
Some of 1300 S Miami Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 S Miami Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1300 S Miami Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 S Miami Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1300 S Miami Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 1300 S Miami Ave offer parking?
No, 1300 S Miami Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1300 S Miami Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1300 S Miami Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 S Miami Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1300 S Miami Ave has a pool.
Does 1300 S Miami Ave have accessible units?
No, 1300 S Miami Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 S Miami Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 S Miami Ave has units with dishwashers.
