1300 S Miami Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator pool

Bright and open corner 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom+DEN unit with stunning views of the Ocean and Brickell's Skyline! This unit is in the best line of the building with a huge wrap-around balcony, large living area and master bedroom. High-end appliances. Fully upgraded with 32x32 porcelain floors, walk-in closets and blackout shades in all rooms. Incredible amenities from the internationally renowned SLS Hotel and a Rooftop Pool with sunshine all day for residents only! When you see this place, you'll want to move in right then & there... you've been warned!