Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Nice two Floors apartment in gated community, one bedroom plus den and complete bathroom upstairs. First floor with kitchen, half bathroom dinning and living room. 2 Blocks from Culmer metro rail station and three blocks from Jackson Hospital (ideal location for tenant working at Jackson Hospital) two covered garages.

Please look at the 3D virtual tour : https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/bddb8783-640f-4c46-879f-107101be9ddf/?utm_source=captureapp

We are able to organize a visit following the recommended social distancing measures.