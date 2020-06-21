All apartments in Miami
Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:08 AM

10 SOUTH RIVER DR

10 Southwest South River Drive · (305) 586-4160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 Southwest South River Drive, Miami, FL 33130
Little Havana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 710 · Avail. now

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
valet service
NEO LOFTS DESIRABLE UNIT READY TO MOVE IN, PETS WELCOME. Loft Style concrete floors,balcony, modern kitchen.Neo Lofts offers central location close to Downtown Miami and Brickell,pool,gym,pet friendly park,valet parking,concierge,restaurant and services on first floor,gated and covered garage.Unit is not for sale. Beautiful corner unit. Ample balcony, North Exposure, open modern kitchen, polished concrete floors.Lots of light.Neo Loft is a condo situated directly on the Miami River, few minutes from Downtown Miami offices, Brickell restaurants and retail shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 SOUTH RIVER DR have any available units?
10 SOUTH RIVER DR has a unit available for $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 SOUTH RIVER DR have?
Some of 10 SOUTH RIVER DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 SOUTH RIVER DR currently offering any rent specials?
10 SOUTH RIVER DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 SOUTH RIVER DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 SOUTH RIVER DR is pet friendly.
Does 10 SOUTH RIVER DR offer parking?
Yes, 10 SOUTH RIVER DR does offer parking.
Does 10 SOUTH RIVER DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 SOUTH RIVER DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 SOUTH RIVER DR have a pool?
Yes, 10 SOUTH RIVER DR has a pool.
Does 10 SOUTH RIVER DR have accessible units?
No, 10 SOUTH RIVER DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10 SOUTH RIVER DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 SOUTH RIVER DR has units with dishwashers.
