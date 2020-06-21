10 SOUTH RIVER DR

Amenities

NEO LOFTS DESIRABLE UNIT READY TO MOVE IN, PETS WELCOME. Loft Style concrete floors,balcony, modern kitchen.Neo Lofts offers central location close to Downtown Miami and Brickell,pool,gym,pet friendly park,valet parking,concierge,restaurant and services on first floor,gated and covered garage.Unit is not for sale. Beautiful corner unit. Ample balcony, North Exposure, open modern kitchen, polished concrete floors.Lots of light.Neo Loft is a condo situated directly on the Miami River, few minutes from Downtown Miami offices, Brickell restaurants and retail shops.