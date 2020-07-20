All apartments in Lutz
Livingston Family Community
Last updated June 23 2019 at 9:46 AM

Livingston Family Community

15860 Martha Cir · No Longer Available
Location

15860 Martha Cir, Lutz, FL 33549

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quiet tucked away mobile home community!!! Close to shopping and dining!! Tour today move tomorrow! Electric is on for your convenience!!! Affordable rates and deposits for families!!! Call today and tour our beautiful community!!!

(RLNE3429337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

