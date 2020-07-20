Quiet tucked away mobile home community!!! Close to shopping and dining!! Tour today move tomorrow! Electric is on for your convenience!!! Affordable rates and deposits for families!!! Call today and tour our beautiful community!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Livingston Family Community have any available units?
Livingston Family Community doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lutz, FL.
What amenities does Livingston Family Community have?
Some of Livingston Family Community's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Livingston Family Community currently offering any rent specials?
Livingston Family Community is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Livingston Family Community pet-friendly?
Yes, Livingston Family Community is pet friendly.
Does Livingston Family Community offer parking?
Yes, Livingston Family Community offers parking.
Does Livingston Family Community have units with washers and dryers?
No, Livingston Family Community does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Livingston Family Community have a pool?
No, Livingston Family Community does not have a pool.
Does Livingston Family Community have accessible units?
No, Livingston Family Community does not have accessible units.
Does Livingston Family Community have units with dishwashers?
No, Livingston Family Community does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Livingston Family Community have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Livingston Family Community has units with air conditioning.