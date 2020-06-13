/
accessible apartments
38 Accessible Apartments for rent in Lutz, FL
Lake Brant
47 Units Available
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,319
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1401 sqft
Live exceptionally at Altís Promenade; your upscale apartment lifestyle with inspiring attractions at every turn.
Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,867
1466 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of the city. Resort-style pool, bark park, and grilling area. Sleek appliances, updated appliances, and floor-to-ceiling windows with incredible views. Near Highway 275 and I-75.
Moncler Willow Lakes
26675 Players Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,138
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
950 sqft
Peaceful, clean community with central location. Units feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios/balconies. Enjoy poolside Wi-Fi and resident clubhouse. Close to I-75 and I-275, parks and shopping at The Grove.
Southern Cove
8741 Grove Ter, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1134 sqft
Southern Cove Apartments is a beautiful Residential Neighborhood, surrounded by every imaginable community amenity available.
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,151
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1405 sqft
Apartments feature designer finishes, meticulous attention to details and updated technology. Community offers pet park, swaying hammocks and heated saltwater pool. Located just off highway 56 and close to shopping and restaurants.
Lantower Asturia
15175 Integra Junction, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,136
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1295 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1499 sqft
Stylish apartments located near Veterans Expressway and I-275. Apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include pool, hot tub, tennis courts and a media room. Smoke-free units are available.
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,067
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1327 sqft
Luxury amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers access to pool, tennis court, and pool table. Located close to Highway 56 and shopping and restaurants of Wesley Chapel.
Eagles Point at Tampa Palms
14551 N 46th St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with a variety of floor plans. Units have laundry, fireplace, and private patio/balcony. Community has a tennis court, racquetball court, and 24-hour gym.
Haven at Waters Edge
8415 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$910
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community includes newly remodeled fitness center, 3 pools, and covered parking. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, oversized closets, and patio. Located just minutes from multiple shopping and dining options.
Portofino
8702 New Tampa Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1380 sqft
Modern homes with fully equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry. Bike storage available. Lots of amenities, including a tennis court, playground, and cyber cafe. Near I-275 and I-75.
Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1339 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1618 sqft
The newest luxury community in the rapidly growing area of Land O Lakes, Florida.
The Lodge at LakeCrest
10420 N McKinley Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,177
1012 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
1431 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location just minutes from I-275, I-75 and downtown Tampa. Community offers complimentary mountain bikes, clubhouse kitchen, sports lounge and a private movie theater. Units feature washer/dryer and private patio/balcony.
Addison at Tampa Oaks
13052 Tampa Oaks Blvd, Temple Terrace, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1480 sqft
Luxury living in a garden-style setting filled with lush landscaping. Recently constructed wood-framed buildings with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Upscale amenities include yoga studio, pool and coffee bar.
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1536 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,960
1793 sqft
The Club at Hidden River in Tampa, Florida offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. Easy access to Interstate 75 and 275 offers a seamless journey to anywhere you need to go in the Sunshine State.
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,093
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with a fireplace and walk-in closets. Community includes a volleyball court and pool. Easy access to Highway 589. Run errands at nearby Westgate Plaza.
The Park at Lake Magdalene
13401 Park Lake Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$785
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1050 sqft
Drop anchor at The Park at Lake Magdalene. Relax in the serenity of breathtaking views from your screened porch or large private patio and enjoy fishing, boating, and a variety of water sports - all in your backyard.
The Beck at Hidden River
8801 Hidden River Parkway, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,419
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1313 sqft
Special: 1 Month Free on 12 Month Lease - Contact the Leasing Office for Details
Live Oak Apartments
2232 N Spring Glade Cir, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$780
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
864 sqft
Our cozy, well-manicured community is located within the Uptown District of Tampa, walking distance to many local retail outlets, the University of South Florida, a steps from the University Area Transit Center for public transportation connections
The Falls at New Tampa
13400 Arbor Isle Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,095
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
997 sqft
WELCOME TO THE LIFESTYLE YOU DESERVE\nWake up refreshed each morning while enjoying your resort style living here at The Falls at New Tampa! A beautiful home, great neighbors, enough space to entertain and every convenience within minutes.
908 E Bougainvillea Ave.
908 East Bougainvillea Avenue, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$600
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
PRICE CUT!!! AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN TAMPA - PRICE CUT!!! HOME FOR RENT IN TAMPA 908 E BOUGAINVILLEA AVENUE TAMPA, FL 33612 Rent: $600/month 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Affordable monthly rent and spacious back yard for your entire family! PETS ARE
13113 Sanctuary Cove Dr #304
13113 Sanctuary Cove Dr, Temple Terrace, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
730 sqft
The Preserve @ Temple Terrace - 3rd Floor unit - AVAILABLE MAY 15th!! This 1 bedroom 1 bath condo located in a gated community. Kitchen is open to the living room/dining area and features a breakfast bar.
13210 ARBOR ISLE DRIVE
13210 Arbor Isle Drive, Temple Terrace, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1113 sqft
This ground floor condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 bath, 1170 heated square feet with textured ceilings, alarm systems, and paneled doors.
5 West
5150 Net Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1152 sqft
Close to the Westshore business district and 5-star dining, these units come with a washer and dryer hookup, granite counters and modern appliances. Residents have access to an Internet cafe, pool and media room.
