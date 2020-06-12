/
2 bedroom apartments
121 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lutz, FL
Lake Brant
46 Units Available
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane, Lutz, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1090 sqft
Live exceptionally at Altís Promenade; your upscale apartment lifestyle with inspiring attractions at every turn.
42 Units Available
Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir, Lutz, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1191 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of the city. Resort-style pool, bark park, and grilling area. Sleek appliances, updated appliances, and floor-to-ceiling windows with incredible views. Near Highway 275 and I-75.
13 Units Available
Tapestry Lake Park
18402 Tapestry Lake Cir, Lutz, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1162 sqft
LIVE EXTRAORDINARY. LIVE TAPESTRY LAKE PARK. NOW LEASING – CALL TODAY! Tapestry Lake Park is a luxury apartment community located in Lutz, Florida. Featuring one, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Willow Lake
7 Units Available
Moncler Willow Lakes
26675 Players Cir, Lutz, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
950 sqft
Peaceful, clean community with central location. Units feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios/balconies. Enjoy poolside Wi-Fi and resident clubhouse. Close to I-75 and I-275, parks and shopping at The Grove.
16 Units Available
The Iris at Northpointe
17000 Fountainside Loop, Lutz, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
1180 sqft
Nestled amongst a lake-dappled landscape full of palm trees and oak trees dripping in lacy Spanish moss, life at The Iris at Northpointe offers a peaceful, tropical escape from the ordinary.
1 Unit Available
Livingston Family Community
15805 Dewitt Court, Lutz, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
Move in specials affordable rates to get you into a mobile home!!! Electric is on for your convenience!! Kid and pet friendly **breed restrictions** look today move tomorrow!!! Call today and tour your home!! (RLNE4649071)
1 Unit Available
Livingston Family Community
15884 Martha Circle, Lutz, FL
2 Bedrooms
$865
Quiet tucked away family community!!! Close to shopping and dining!! Tour today move tomorrow! Pets welcome (restriction applies) electric is on for your convenience!! Affordable rates and deposits!!! Call today and tour our beautiful
1 Unit Available
Livingston Family Community
15833 Martha Circle, Lutz, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
Move in specials affordable rates to get you into a mobile home!!! Electric is on for your convenience!! Kid and pet friendly **breed restrictions** look today move tomorrow!!! Call today and tour your home!! (RLNE4642341)
1 Unit Available
Livingston Family Community
15825 Martha Circle, Lutz, FL
2 Bedrooms
$865
Beautiful mobile homes for rent!! Minutes away from everything!! All age community and pet friendly (breed restricted) call and get moved into your mobile home today!! Dont let them get away!!!! (RLNE3427360)
1 Unit Available
Livingston Family Community
15860 Martha Circle, Lutz, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
Quiet tucked away mobile home community!!! Close to shopping and dining!! Tour today move tomorrow! Electric is on for your convenience!!! Affordable rates and deposits for families!!! Call today and tour our beautiful community!!! (RLNE3429337)
1 Unit Available
Livingston Family Community
15880 Martha Circle, Lutz, FL
2 Bedrooms
$865
Affordable rates to get you into a mobile home!!! Electric is on for your convenience!! Look today move tomorrow!!! Kid and pet friendly (no vicious breeds)!! Call today and tour your home!! (RLNE3429358)
Results within 1 mile of Lutz
Tampa Palms
11 Units Available
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1197 sqft
This community's amenities include on-site parking, gated access, a clubhouse and fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, open plan layouts and walk-in closets. Fletcher Shopping Center and the Hillsborough Wilderness Preserve are both nearby.
30 Units Available
Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
991 sqft
Resort-style getaway located just minutes away from Veterans Expressway and I-275. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floor and stainless steel. Community has a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
22 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1019 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
Tampa Palms
14 Units Available
Landmark at Grayson Park Apartment Homes
15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
925 sqft
This property is located between Cypress Creek and Bruce B Downs Boulevard. Units feature fireplaces and have recently been renovated. Great amenities include a game room, tennis court, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
Paradise Lakes
1 Unit Available
1735 Cupecoy Cir L1
1735 Cupecoy Circle, Land O' Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1740 sqft
Unit L1 Available 07/01/20 Fully Furnished 2bed/2bath - Property Id: 288443 Completely renovated 2Bed 2Bath Condo at Tampa's premier clothing optional resort. Water & Sewer Included!! Washer/Dryer in unit.
Heron Cove
1 Unit Available
1837 Hammocks Ave Bldg 12
1837 Hammocks Avenue, Land O' Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1782 sqft
Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 full bath in The Lakes at Heron Cove Lutz - AwesomeTwo Bedroom 2 Full Bath condo located in the beautiful Lakes at Heron Cove in Lutz.
Bearss Glen
1 Unit Available
14918 Pinecrest Rd
14918 Pinecrest Rd, Lake Magdalene, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
900 sqft
A 2 bedroom 1 bath 900 sqft home on a large fenced lot with a porch. This lot is lined with huge oak trees. This is a once in a life time opportunity and should not be missed. . .. . .
Tampa Palms
1 Unit Available
5100 Burchette Road
5100 Burchette Road, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1130 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://rently.
1 Unit Available
4035 ANGEL OAK COURT
4035 Angel Oak Court, Hillsborough County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
912 sqft
Ready now Water/Sewer/Trash included 2BR/2BA second floor condo with a screened in patio and laundry room with washer/dryer.Great Location! NO PETS
Brigadoon
1 Unit Available
16549 BRIGADOON DRIVE
16549 Brigadoon Drive, Lake Magdalene, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1120 sqft
$1350 for a two year contract. Ready to move in! Don't miss this beautiful, completely remodeled 2bed/2.
1 Unit Available
3958 DREAM OAK PLACE
3958 Dream Oak Place, Hillsborough County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
912 sqft
Lovely 2/2 Condo on Second Floor. Freshly painted! Located just minutes from USF campus, VA Hospital, shopping, restaurants and more! Large living room, Kitchen with breakfast bar. The living room offers vaulted ceilings and a wood burning fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Lutz
West Meadows
24 Units Available
Portofino
8702 New Tampa Blvd, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1186 sqft
Modern homes with fully equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry. Bike storage available. Lots of amenities, including a tennis court, playground, and cyber cafe. Near I-275 and I-75.
7 Units Available
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1268 sqft
The Club at Hidden River in Tampa, Florida offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. Easy access to Interstate 75 and 275 offers a seamless journey to anywhere you need to go in the Sunshine State.
