/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:42 PM
159 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lutz, FL
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
37 Units Available
Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
759 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of the city. Resort-style pool, bark park, and grilling area. Sleek appliances, updated appliances, and floor-to-ceiling windows with incredible views. Near Highway 275 and I-75.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Tapestry Lake Park
18402 Tapestry Lake Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,247
822 sqft
LIVE EXTRAORDINARY. LIVE TAPESTRY LAKE PARK. NOW LEASING – CALL TODAY! Tapestry Lake Park is a luxury apartment community located in Lutz, Florida. Featuring one, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Lake Brant
47 Units Available
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,319
763 sqft
Live exceptionally at Altís Promenade; your upscale apartment lifestyle with inspiring attractions at every turn.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
18 Units Available
The Iris at Northpointe
17000 Fountainside Loop, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,207
763 sqft
Nestled amongst a lake-dappled landscape full of palm trees and oak trees dripping in lacy Spanish moss, life at The Iris at Northpointe offers a peaceful, tropical escape from the ordinary.
Verified
1 of 80
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Willow Lake
7 Units Available
Moncler Willow Lakes
26675 Players Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,138
675 sqft
Peaceful, clean community with central location. Units feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios/balconies. Enjoy poolside Wi-Fi and resident clubhouse. Close to I-75 and I-275, parks and shopping at The Grove.
Results within 1 mile of Lutz
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
23 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$911
725 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Tampa Palms
13 Units Available
Landmark at Grayson Park Apartment Homes
15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$903
684 sqft
This property is located between Cypress Creek and Bruce B Downs Boulevard. Units feature fireplaces and have recently been renovated. Great amenities include a game room, tennis court, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
32 Units Available
Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
696 sqft
Resort-style getaway located just minutes away from Veterans Expressway and I-275. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floor and stainless steel. Community has a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Paradise Lakes
1 Unit Available
1735 Cupecoy Cir L10
1735 Cupecoy Cir L10, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$700
640 sqft
Furnished Studio in Paradise, full kitchen, W/D - Property Id: 259603 Beautiful completely remodeled studio Full Kitchen, WD in unit, in Tampa's premier nudist resort with tennis courts, 5 pools, hot tubs, night club, restaurants, poolside
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
106 Floral Drive #C
106 Floral Dr, Lake Magdalene, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
640 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom VERY NICELY maintained condo located in Northwest Tampa near Florida and Bearss.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
1 Unit Available
Fountain Palms
14600 Nebraska Avenue, Hillsborough County, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
575 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED UNIT: INCLUDES WATER AND ELECTRIC LINENS, COOKWARE, UTENSILS, DISHES, CLEANING TOOLS, TOWELS COFFEE POT, TOASTER , MICROWAVE LAUNDRY ON -SITE FOR FEE POOL
Results within 5 miles of Lutz
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
7 Units Available
Grand Pavilion
3110 Grand Pavilion Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$885
610 sqft
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, subway tile backsplash in kitchen, air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy a clubhouse, pool, playground, gym and internet cafe. Pet-friendly with dog park on-site.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Oak Ramble Apartments
14627 Grenadine Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,032
778 sqft
Residents have access to a fishing lake, tennis court and two pools at this pet-friendly community. Units have walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Easy access to the food and shopping along Bruce B Downs Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Lowry Park North
15 Units Available
Haven at Waters Edge
8415 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$910
646 sqft
Luxurious community includes newly remodeled fitness center, 3 pools, and covered parking. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, oversized closets, and patio. Located just minutes from multiple shopping and dining options.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
15 Units Available
Avion at Carrollwood
11500 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$955
650 sqft
Located on Dale Mabry Highway, these apartments offer both convenience and comfort. Units have all modern features and amenities, as well as a community lounge, clubhouse and Wi-Fi cafe. Close to restaurants and schools.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
48 Units Available
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,143
766 sqft
Apartments feature designer finishes, meticulous attention to details and updated technology. Community offers pet park, swaying hammocks and heated saltwater pool. Located just off highway 56 and close to shopping and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Lowry Park North
32 Units Available
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
799 sqft
This property features eight different floor plans of recently renovated units. Units have hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a gym, courtyard and pool. There's shopping, dining and services along West Waters Avenue.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
St. James Crossing Apartments
5620 Tranquility Oaks Dr, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$884
652 sqft
Spacious apartments have linen closets, walk-in closets and other storage areas. Complex has a swimming pool and a cardiovascular center. Conveniently located near Westgate Plaza.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
71 Units Available
Sunstone Palms
12702 University Club Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$790
696 sqft
An Floridian paradise in the heart of Tampa. Enjoy the sunshine at the two pools, playground, picnic areas and grilling stations. 1-3 bedroom apartment homes with energy-efficient appliances make this spot just about perfect.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
Radius Palms
14501 Caribbean Breeze Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$960
665 sqft
Stunning resort-like community right off the water and near the University of South Florida. Modern finishes include hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, fitness center and elegant decor.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
28 Units Available
The Lodge at Hidden River
14059 Riveredge Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,416
812 sqft
Just a few minutes from Bruce B. Downs Shopping Center and the Tampa Premium outlets off I-75. Luxury homes featuring wood flooring, ample storage, and lots of upgraded finishes. On-site pool and resident lounge.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Forest Hills
22 Units Available
Deerpath on the Lake
10200 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
755 sqft
Well-equipped 1-3 bedroom apartments in peaceful lakeside complex with pool, gym and tennis court. Many parks and lakes are within walking or driving distance while I-275 links you to downtown Tampa.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Tampa Palms
48 Units Available
Amberly Place at Tampa Palms
5100 Live Oaks Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$860
836 sqft
In prestigious Tampa Palms area. Larger apartments with walk-in closets and updated kitchens. On-site tennis, volleyball and baseball court. Concierge service, business center and a gym available. Playground and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Terrace Park
33 Units Available
The Lodge at LakeCrest
10420 N McKinley Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,163
1012 sqft
Prime location just minutes from I-275, I-75 and downtown Tampa. Community offers complimentary mountain bikes, clubhouse kitchen, sports lounge and a private movie theater. Units feature washer/dryer and private patio/balcony.
Similar Pages
Lutz 1 BedroomsLutz 2 BedroomsLutz 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLutz 3 BedroomsLutz Accessible ApartmentsLutz Apartments with Balcony
Lutz Apartments with GarageLutz Apartments with GymLutz Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLutz Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLutz Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FL