Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub carpet ice maker oven smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage car wash area coffee bar conference room courtyard dog park e-payments fire pit internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal smoke-free community valet service

Nestled amongst a lake-dappled landscape full of palm trees and oak trees dripping in lacy Spanish moss, life at The Iris at Northpointe offers a peaceful, tropical escape from the ordinary. Conveniently located directly north of Tampa in the city of Lutz, The Iris at Northpointe is just 15 minutes from all that downtown Tampa has to offer. Offering 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes, The Iris at Northpointe showcases a blend of comfort, quality, and design. Enjoy nearby theme parks and a peaceful suburban community with beautiful scenery. Nearby parks include Lettuce Lake Park, Lower Hillsborough Wilderness Preserve, and the Cypress Creek Flood Detention Area. For a day at the beach, head just 15 miles west to enjoy the beautiful beaches along Florida's Gulf Coast.