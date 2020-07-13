Apartment List
/
FL
/
lutz
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:35 AM

152 Apartments for rent in Lutz, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lutz apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
39 Units Available
Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,126
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,016
1466 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of the city. Resort-style pool, bark park, and grilling area. Sleek appliances, updated appliances, and floor-to-ceiling windows with incredible views. Near Highway 275 and I-75.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
11 Units Available
The Iris at Northpointe
17000 Fountainside Loop, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,237
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,904
1394 sqft
Nestled amongst a lake-dappled landscape full of palm trees and oak trees dripping in lacy Spanish moss, life at The Iris at Northpointe offers a peaceful, tropical escape from the ordinary.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
45 Units Available
Lake Brant
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,304
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1401 sqft
Live exceptionally at Altís Promenade; your upscale apartment lifestyle with inspiring attractions at every turn.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
9 Units Available
Willow Lake
Moncler Willow Lakes
26675 Players Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,088
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
950 sqft
Peaceful, clean community with central location. Units feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios/balconies. Enjoy poolside Wi-Fi and resident clubhouse. Close to I-75 and I-275, parks and shopping at The Grove.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Livingston Family Community
15860 Martha Circle, Lutz, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
Quiet tucked away mobile home community!!! Close to shopping and dining!! Tour today move tomorrow! Electric is on for your convenience!!! Affordable rates and deposits for families!!! Call today and tour our beautiful community!!! (RLNE3429337)

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Livingston Family Community
15880 Martha Circle, Lutz, FL
2 Bedrooms
$865
Affordable rates to get you into a mobile home!!! Electric is on for your convenience!! Look today move tomorrow!!! Kid and pet friendly (no vicious breeds)!! Call today and tour your home!! (RLNE3429358)

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
19601 BAMBOO BASIN WAY
19601 Bamboo Basin Way, Lutz, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
4232 sqft
Grand Oasis Estate for lease located in the gated subdivision The Sanctuary in Lutz.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
17813 DAISY FARM DRIVE
17813 Daisy Farm Drive, Lutz, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
4031 sqft
Cordoba Ranch - Gorgeous estate home 4,031 SF, 4 bedroom, 3 ½ bath, 3 car split garage with office and an enormous bonus room on over ½ acre.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
18510 Lake Keen Dr
18510 Lake Keen Drive, Lutz, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2000 sqft
A 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2000 sq ft and a 2 car garage. It has wide open water views and has a circular driveway at the end of a culdesac road. Enjoy sitting on your dock and watching sunsets.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
17607 SIMMONS ROAD
17607 Simmons Road, Lutz, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2300 sqft
Long or Short-term rental. STEINBRENNER HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT. Here's your opportunity to live in an UPDATED and FULLY FURNISHED home in a well established neighborhood in Lutz. Extra large lot, with a fenced backyard with pond view.
Results within 1 mile of Lutz
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
25 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,004
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,388
1279 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
25 Units Available
Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
991 sqft
Resort-style getaway located just minutes away from Veterans Expressway and I-275. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floor and stainless steel. Community has a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
$
12 Units Available
Tampa Palms
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1511 sqft
This community's amenities include on-site parking, gated access, a clubhouse and fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, open plan layouts and walk-in closets. Fletcher Shopping Center and the Hillsborough Wilderness Preserve are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
16 Units Available
Tampa Palms
Landmark at Grayson Park Apartment Homes
15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$911
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,332
1100 sqft
This property is located between Cypress Creek and Bruce B Downs Boulevard. Units feature fireplaces and have recently been renovated. Great amenities include a game room, tennis court, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Tampa Palms
4915 Anniston Cir
4915 Anniston Circle, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2286 sqft
Please call Karen Tillman-Gosselin at 813-629-1502 for property information on 4915 Anniston Tampa, FL 33647

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Lake Forest
14711 Lake Forest Drive
14711 Lake Forest Drive, Hillsborough County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://rently.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1841 Bearberry Cir 25-201
1841 Bearberry Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1085 sqft
Unit 25-201 Available 08/01/20 Fully Furnished Rental - Central Tampa - Property Id: 313102 Beautiful property in North Tampa/Wesley Chapel area, just 5 min to the Tampa Premium Outlets, 20-min drive to USF/Moffitt & 40 min to Downtown.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Carpenters Run
1724 Weaver Drive
1724 Weaver Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1352 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,352 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Meadows
19118 Nature Palm Lane
19118 Nature Palm Lane, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2719 sqft
4 Bedroom, 3 Bath for rent Wesley Chapel! - Come see this 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage home located in Wesley Chapel! This home is nestled on a cul-de-sac in the gated community of West Meadows! The entry opens to a formal living/dining space

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Tampa Palms
16202 ASHLEY PARK PLACE
16202 Ashley Park Place, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2074 sqft
Tampa Palms, 3/2/2, Mayfair, Cul-De-Sac, 2000sf liv, Spacious Back View, Formal Liv and Din, Sep Family Room off the Kitchen and Breakfest Bar, Study or 4th Bedroom next to Master, Walking distance to Clubhouse and School. Ready for August 1st.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Heritage Harbor
19328 SEA MIST LANE
19328 Sea Mist Lane, Cheval, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3494 sqft
Beautiful Heritage Harbor Home with a golf course view FOR RENT!!! Spacious floor plan over 3000 square feet features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, an office, roomy formal dining area, and a large bonus room upstairs.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bearss Glen
14918 Pinecrest Rd
14918 Pinecrest Rd, Lake Magdalene, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
900 sqft
A 2 bedroom 1 bath 900 sqft home on a large fenced lot with a porch. This lot is lined with huge oak trees. This is a once in a life time opportunity and should not be missed. . .. . .

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Tampa Palms
5100 BURCHETTE ROAD
5100 Burchette Road, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculate 2/2.5 town home in Faircrest community of Tampa Palms. Remodeled kitchen features, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, plenty of cabinet space.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Fountain Palms
14600 Nebraska Avenue, Hillsborough County, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
575 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED UNIT: INCLUDES WATER AND ELECTRIC LINENS, COOKWARE, UTENSILS, DISHES, CLEANING TOOLS, TOWELS COFFEE POT, TOASTER , MICROWAVE LAUNDRY ON -SITE FOR FEE POOL
City Guide for Lutz, FL

Johnny Depp's claim to film fame; part of the movie "Edward Scissorhands" was filmed on Tinsmith Circle in the neighborhood of Carpenter's Run in Lutz. In the credits the town is even named in the "Thank you" section.

Beautiful "Downtown Lutz," as it's locally known, began life as a small train depot on the Tampa Northern Railroad. The original post office's structure is still there, serving as an art gallery. The train depot died years ago but a replica has been rebuilt in the same spot. The city setting is beautiful and balmy. Palms, tropical plants and rainbows of flowers grow everywhere. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lutz, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lutz apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Lutz 1 BedroomsLutz 2 BedroomsLutz 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLutz 3 BedroomsLutz Accessible ApartmentsLutz Apartments with Balcony
Lutz Apartments with GarageLutz Apartments with GymLutz Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLutz Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLutz Apartments with Parking
Lutz Apartments with PoolLutz Apartments with Washer-DryerLutz Dog Friendly ApartmentsLutz Furnished ApartmentsLutz Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa