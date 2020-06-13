Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

148 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lutz, FL

Finding an apartment in Lutz that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Lake Brant
47 Units Available
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,319
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1401 sqft
Live exceptionally at Altís Promenade; your upscale apartment lifestyle with inspiring attractions at every turn.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
Tapestry Lake Park
18402 Tapestry Lake Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,247
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1324 sqft
LIVE EXTRAORDINARY. LIVE TAPESTRY LAKE PARK. NOW LEASING – CALL TODAY! Tapestry Lake Park is a luxury apartment community located in Lutz, Florida. Featuring one, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
39 Units Available
Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1466 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of the city. Resort-style pool, bark park, and grilling area. Sleek appliances, updated appliances, and floor-to-ceiling windows with incredible views. Near Highway 275 and I-75.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
18 Units Available
The Iris at Northpointe
17000 Fountainside Loop, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,207
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1394 sqft
Nestled amongst a lake-dappled landscape full of palm trees and oak trees dripping in lacy Spanish moss, life at The Iris at Northpointe offers a peaceful, tropical escape from the ordinary.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Willow Lake
7 Units Available
Moncler Willow Lakes
26675 Players Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,138
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
950 sqft
Peaceful, clean community with central location. Units feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios/balconies. Enjoy poolside Wi-Fi and resident clubhouse. Close to I-75 and I-275, parks and shopping at The Grove.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Livingston Family Community
15884 Martha Circle, Lutz, FL
2 Bedrooms
$865
Quiet tucked away family community!!! Close to shopping and dining!! Tour today move tomorrow! Pets welcome (restriction applies) electric is on for your convenience!! Affordable rates and deposits!!! Call today and tour our beautiful

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Livingston Family Community
15833 Martha Circle, Lutz, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
Move in specials affordable rates to get you into a mobile home!!! Electric is on for your convenience!! Kid and pet friendly **breed restrictions** look today move tomorrow!!! Call today and tour your home!! (RLNE4642341)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Livingston Family Community
15860 Martha Circle, Lutz, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
Quiet tucked away mobile home community!!! Close to shopping and dining!! Tour today move tomorrow! Electric is on for your convenience!!! Affordable rates and deposits for families!!! Call today and tour our beautiful community!!! (RLNE3429337)

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
18510 Lake Keen Dr
18510 Lake Keen Drive, Lutz, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2000 sqft
A 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2000 sq ft and a 2 car garage. It has wide open water views and has a circular driveway at the end of a culdesac road. Enjoy sitting on your dock and watching sunsets.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Livingston Family Community
15880 Martha Circle, Lutz, FL
2 Bedrooms
$865
Affordable rates to get you into a mobile home!!! Electric is on for your convenience!! Look today move tomorrow!!! Kid and pet friendly (no vicious breeds)!! Call today and tour your home!! (RLNE3429358)

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Livingston Family Community
15805 Dewitt Court, Lutz, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
Move in specials affordable rates to get you into a mobile home!!! Electric is on for your convenience!! Kid and pet friendly **breed restrictions** look today move tomorrow!!! Call today and tour your home!! (RLNE4649071)

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Livingston Family Community
15825 Martha Circle, Lutz, FL
2 Bedrooms
$865
Beautiful mobile homes for rent!! Minutes away from everything!! All age community and pet friendly (breed restricted) call and get moved into your mobile home today!! Dont let them get away!!!! (RLNE3427360)

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
17607 SIMMONS ROAD
17607 Simmons Road, Lutz, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2300 sqft
Long or Short-term rental. STEINBRENNER HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT. Here's your opportunity to live in an UPDATED and FULLY FURNISHED home in a well established neighborhood in Lutz. Extra large lot, with a fenced backyard with pond view.
Results within 1 mile of Lutz
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
23 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$911
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1279 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Tampa Palms
14 Units Available
Landmark at Grayson Park Apartment Homes
15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$903
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1100 sqft
This property is located between Cypress Creek and Bruce B Downs Boulevard. Units feature fireplaces and have recently been renovated. Great amenities include a game room, tennis court, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
31 Units Available
Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
991 sqft
Resort-style getaway located just minutes away from Veterans Expressway and I-275. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floor and stainless steel. Community has a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bearss Glen
1 Unit Available
14918 Pinecrest Rd
14918 Pinecrest Rd, Lake Magdalene, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
900 sqft
A 2 bedroom 1 bath 900 sqft home on a large fenced lot with a porch. This lot is lined with huge oak trees. This is a once in a life time opportunity and should not be missed. . .. . .

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
112 Griffin Rd
112 Griffin Road, Lake Magdalene, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1024 sqft
Lutz Home - 112 Griffin Rd. Lutz, FL 33548 - This is a wonderful remodeled 3 Bedroom, 1 bathroom house.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Heron Cove
1 Unit Available
1837 Hammocks Ave Bldg 12
1837 Hammocks Avenue, Land O' Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1782 sqft
Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 full bath in The Lakes at Heron Cove Lutz - AwesomeTwo Bedroom 2 Full Bath condo located in the beautiful Lakes at Heron Cove in Lutz.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
106 Floral Drive #C
106 Floral Dr, Lake Magdalene, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom VERY NICELY maintained condo located in Northwest Tampa near Florida and Bearss.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Lake Forest
1 Unit Available
14711 Lake Forest Drive
14711 Lake Forest Drive, Hillsborough County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://rently.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
West Meadows
1 Unit Available
8152 STONE LEAF LANE
8152 Stone Leaf Lane, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1443 sqft
Pristine 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage townhome in the gated community of Stone Ridge has been made over and will be ready for immediate occupancy.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:03pm
West Meadows
1 Unit Available
20106 Bending Creek Place
20106 Bending Creek Place, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2672 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home with a loft/bonus room is ready for you. Home features large eat in Kitchen with granite countertops, gas range, 42 inch Cabinets, and Stainless Steel Appliances. A Formal Dining Room for Entertaining.

1 of 8

Last updated June 8 at 04:43pm
Tampa Palms
1 Unit Available
5100 Burchette Road
5100 Burchette Road, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://rently.
City Guide for Lutz, FL

Johnny Depp's claim to film fame; part of the movie "Edward Scissorhands" was filmed on Tinsmith Circle in the neighborhood of Carpenter's Run in Lutz. In the credits the town is even named in the "Thank you" section.

Beautiful "Downtown Lutz," as it's locally known, began life as a small train depot on the Tampa Northern Railroad. The original post office's structure is still there, serving as an art gallery. The train depot died years ago but a replica has been rebuilt in the same spot. The city setting is beautiful and balmy. Palms, tropical plants and rainbows of flowers grow everywhere. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lutz, FL

Finding an apartment in Lutz that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

