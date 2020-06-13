Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

153 Apartments for rent in Lutz, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restricti... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Lake Brant
47 Units Available
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,319
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1401 sqft
Live exceptionally at Altís Promenade; your upscale apartment lifestyle with inspiring attractions at every turn.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
18 Units Available
The Iris at Northpointe
17000 Fountainside Loop, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,207
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1394 sqft
Nestled amongst a lake-dappled landscape full of palm trees and oak trees dripping in lacy Spanish moss, life at The Iris at Northpointe offers a peaceful, tropical escape from the ordinary.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Tapestry Lake Park
18402 Tapestry Lake Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,298
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1324 sqft
LIVE EXTRAORDINARY. LIVE TAPESTRY LAKE PARK. NOW LEASING – CALL TODAY! Tapestry Lake Park is a luxury apartment community located in Lutz, Florida. Featuring one, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
39 Units Available
Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,867
1466 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of the city. Resort-style pool, bark park, and grilling area. Sleek appliances, updated appliances, and floor-to-ceiling windows with incredible views. Near Highway 275 and I-75.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Willow Lake
7 Units Available
Moncler Willow Lakes
26675 Players Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,138
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
950 sqft
Peaceful, clean community with central location. Units feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios/balconies. Enjoy poolside Wi-Fi and resident clubhouse. Close to I-75 and I-275, parks and shopping at The Grove.
Results within 1 mile of Lutz
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
$
Tampa Palms
8 Units Available
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1511 sqft
This community's amenities include on-site parking, gated access, a clubhouse and fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, open plan layouts and walk-in closets. Fletcher Shopping Center and the Hillsborough Wilderness Preserve are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
23 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$911
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1279 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
31 Units Available
Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
991 sqft
Resort-style getaway located just minutes away from Veterans Expressway and I-275. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floor and stainless steel. Community has a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Tampa Palms
14 Units Available
Landmark at Grayson Park Apartment Homes
15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$909
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1100 sqft
This property is located between Cypress Creek and Bruce B Downs Boulevard. Units feature fireplaces and have recently been renovated. Great amenities include a game room, tennis court, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Lake Forest
1 Unit Available
14711 Lake Forest Drive
14711 Lake Forest Drive, Hillsborough County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://rently.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carpenters Run
1 Unit Available
1724 Weaver Drive
1724 Weaver Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1352 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
18817 Noble Caspian Drive
18817 Noble Caspian Dr, Cheval, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1760 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,760 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Meadows
1 Unit Available
20136 Heron Crossing Drive
20136 Heron Crossing Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1568 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,568 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bearss Glen
1 Unit Available
14918 Pinecrest Rd
14918 Pinecrest Rd, Lake Magdalene, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
900 sqft
A 2 bedroom 1 bath 900 sqft home on a large fenced lot with a porch. This lot is lined with huge oak trees. This is a once in a life time opportunity and should not be missed. . .. . .

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
1811 Sweetbroom Cir
1811 Sweetbroom Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1600 sqft
Beautiful property in North Tampa/Wesley Chapel area, just 5 min to the Tampa Premium Outlets, 20-min drive to USF/Moffitt & 40 min to Downtown. This is a large, 3-story townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a bonus office den.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
West Meadows
1 Unit Available
8152 STONE LEAF LANE
8152 Stone Leaf Lane, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1443 sqft
Pristine 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage townhome in the gated community of Stone Ridge has been made over and will be ready for immediate occupancy.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Calusa
1 Unit Available
18101 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE
18101 Peregrines Perch Place, Cheval, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1297 sqft
Look no further than this Calusa Trace 3 bedroom/ 2 bath condo with a large floor plan (nearly 1,300 sf) and views of the lake. Updated with new tile flooring throughout (no carpet), new AC, new water heater, freshly painted and more.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
West Meadows
1 Unit Available
7920 Hampton Lake Drive
7920 Hampton Lake Drive, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2576 sqft
Spectacular 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located in the beautiful community of Grand Hampton. Meticulously maintained interior as well as exterior. This exterior design is stunning with it's front porches and grand columns.

1 of 8

Last updated June 8 at 04:43pm
Tampa Palms
1 Unit Available
5100 Burchette Road
5100 Burchette Road, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://rently.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Tampa Palms
1 Unit Available
4968 ANNISTON CIRCLE
4968 Anniston Circle, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2286 sqft
Luxurious end unit townhome conveniently located in Tampa Palms. This maintenance free unit has many upgrades and one of the best unit locations within the community. The spacious open floor plan is full of light with massive volume ceilings.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4035 ANGEL OAK COURT
4035 Angel Oak Court, Hillsborough County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
912 sqft
Ready now Water/Sewer/Trash included 2BR/2BA second floor condo with a screened in patio and laundry room with washer/dryer.Great Location! NO PETS

1 of 19

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Indian Lakes
1 Unit Available
1550 PAPOOSE WAY
1550 Papoose Way, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1539 sqft
POOL HOME with Pool Cleaning & Pool Chemicals included!! 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage in the gated community of Indian Lakes. Formal dining room area with a large family room.

1 of 13

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
1402 Avonwood Ct
1402 Avonwood Court, Land O' Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2500 sqft
4 BEDROM 2 BATHROOM HOME WITH A FENCED YARD ON A CUL-DE-SAC STREET. FORMAL LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM COMBINATION WITH A SEPARATE FAMILY ROOM.

1 of 19

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1928 Fox Grape Loop
1928 Fox Grape Loop, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2532 sqft
Stunning upscale home in desirable Long Lake Ranch subdivision. This home boasts a very open and airy floorplan great for entertaining and family gatherings.
City Guide for Lutz, FL

Johnny Depp's claim to film fame; part of the movie "Edward Scissorhands" was filmed on Tinsmith Circle in the neighborhood of Carpenter's Run in Lutz. In the credits the town is even named in the "Thank you" section.

Beautiful "Downtown Lutz," as it's locally known, began life as a small train depot on the Tampa Northern Railroad. The original post office's structure is still there, serving as an art gallery. The train depot died years ago but a replica has been rebuilt in the same spot. The city setting is beautiful and balmy. Palms, tropical plants and rainbows of flowers grow everywhere. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lutz, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lutz renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

