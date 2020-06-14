125 Apartments for rent in Lutz, FL with garage

Apartment List
Lutz apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles ... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14
Lake Brant
47 Units Available
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,319
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1401 sqft
Live exceptionally at Altís Promenade; your upscale apartment lifestyle with inspiring attractions at every turn.
Last updated June 14
16 Units Available
Tapestry Lake Park
18402 Tapestry Lake Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,247
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1324 sqft
LIVE EXTRAORDINARY. LIVE TAPESTRY LAKE PARK. NOW LEASING – CALL TODAY! Tapestry Lake Park is a luxury apartment community located in Lutz, Florida. Featuring one, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 14
38 Units Available
Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1466 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of the city. Resort-style pool, bark park, and grilling area. Sleek appliances, updated appliances, and floor-to-ceiling windows with incredible views. Near Highway 275 and I-75.
Last updated June 14
18 Units Available
The Iris at Northpointe
17000 Fountainside Loop, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,207
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1394 sqft
Nestled amongst a lake-dappled landscape full of palm trees and oak trees dripping in lacy Spanish moss, life at The Iris at Northpointe offers a peaceful, tropical escape from the ordinary.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
18510 Lake Keen Dr
18510 Lake Keen Drive, Lutz, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2000 sqft
A 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2000 sq ft and a 2 car garage. It has wide open water views and has a circular driveway at the end of a culdesac road. Enjoy sitting on your dock and watching sunsets.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
18855 TRACER DRIVE
18855 Tracer Drive, Lutz, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2362 sqft
New Kitchen with Granite and Stainless Steel appliances will be installed in June.(pictures are of the old Kitchen). Large home on an oversized lakefront lot on Lake Keen. Great views of the lake including a private bridge to the island oasis.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
17607 SIMMONS ROAD
17607 Simmons Road, Lutz, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2300 sqft
Long or Short-term rental. STEINBRENNER HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT. Here's your opportunity to live in an UPDATED and FULLY FURNISHED home in a well established neighborhood in Lutz. Extra large lot, with a fenced backyard with pond view.
Results within 1 mile of Lutz
Last updated June 14
11 Units Available
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,578
1511 sqft
This community's amenities include on-site parking, gated access, a clubhouse and fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, open plan layouts and walk-in closets. Fletcher Shopping Center and the Hillsborough Wilderness Preserve are both nearby.
Last updated June 14
23 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$911
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1279 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.

Last updated June 13
West Meadows
1 Unit Available
20136 Heron Crossing Drive
20136 Heron Crossing Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1568 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,568 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
18817 Noble Caspian Drive
18817 Noble Caspian Dr, Cheval, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1760 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,760 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated June 13
Carpenters Run
1 Unit Available
1724 Weaver Drive
1724 Weaver Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1352 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13
Heron Cove
1 Unit Available
1837 Hammocks Ave Bldg 12
1837 Hammocks Avenue, Land O' Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1782 sqft
Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 full bath in The Lakes at Heron Cove Lutz - AwesomeTwo Bedroom 2 Full Bath condo located in the beautiful Lakes at Heron Cove in Lutz.

Last updated June 13
West Meadows
1 Unit Available
8111 Savannah Point Ct
8111 Savannah Point Drive, Tampa, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3464 sqft
Call Sue wedig at 813-712-8498 to set up appointment then say WOW!! when you walk in this 5BR, 4BA luxury home in Grand Hampton. Ready to move in this home has 3464sf and is an Energy Certified home.

Last updated June 13
Tampa Palms
1 Unit Available
4915 Anniston Cir
4915 Anniston Circle, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2286 sqft
Please call Karen Tillman-Gosselin at 813-629-1502 for property information on 4915 Anniston Tampa, FL 33647

Last updated June 14
Calusa
1 Unit Available
18101 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE
18101 Peregrines Perch Place, Cheval, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1297 sqft
Look no further than this Calusa Trace 3 bedroom/ 2 bath condo with a large floor plan (nearly 1,300 sf) and views of the lake. Updated with new tile flooring throughout (no carpet), new AC, new water heater, freshly painted and more.

Last updated June 14
Cypress Cove
1 Unit Available
21542 WOODSTORK LANE
21542 Woodstork Lane, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1469 sqft
LAKE HERON. Popular one story Ibis model 1,469 square feet end unit. Three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, 1 car garage, vaulted ceilings. Great location right at the North end of Dale Mabry where it connects to US 41 North. No HOA approval required.

Last updated June 14
Tampa Palms
1 Unit Available
4968 ANNISTON CIRCLE
4968 Anniston Circle, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2286 sqft
Luxurious end unit townhome conveniently located in Tampa Palms. This maintenance free unit has many upgrades and one of the best unit locations within the community. The spacious open floor plan is full of light with massive volume ceilings.

Last updated June 14
Calusa
1 Unit Available
18720 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE
18720 Noble Caspian Dr, Cheval, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
STOP LOOKING!!! This is what you've been looking for...GORGEOUS 3/2 and a half bath with one car garage in a NEW GATED COMMUNITY.

Last updated June 14
Heritage Harbor
1 Unit Available
5806 GRAND SONATA AVENUE
5806 Grand Sonata Ave, Cheval, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1888 sqft
Be the first to enjoy this Brand New/never lived in home!! The open floor plan allows for conversation to flow through the kitchen and family room. Enjoy your morning coffee, entertaining or just relaxing on the covered lanai.

Last updated June 14
Cheval
1 Unit Available
18724 WIMBLEDON CIRCLE
18724 Wimbledon Circle, Cheval, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2480 sqft
Please view this home's virtual tour by copying a pasting this link into your address bar: https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview/stellar/T3239112 -- Gorgeous, updated Townhome in the Guard/Gated Golf & Athletic Club Community of Cheval.

Last updated April 8
Indian Lakes
1 Unit Available
1550 PAPOOSE WAY
1550 Papoose Way, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1539 sqft
POOL HOME with Pool Cleaning & Pool Chemicals included!! 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage in the gated community of Indian Lakes. Formal dining room area with a large family room.

Last updated April 8
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
24246 Denali Ct
24246 Denali Court, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1434 sqft
HOA REQUIRES 2 YEAR LEASE. ONLY 2 YEAR LEASE CAN BE DONE!! OAK GROVE COMMUNITY! GREAT LOCATION WITH EASY ACCESS TO HIGHWAYS AND SHOPPING. THIS LOVELY 3 BEDROOM/ 2 BATH WITH 2 CAR GARAGE IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION! OPEN PLAN WITH SPLIT BEDROOMS.

Last updated April 8
Calusa
1 Unit Available
4127 Apple Blossom Rd
4127 Apple Blossom Road, Cheval, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2110 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom/ 2 Bath POOL HOME in Calusa Trace TAMPA COMMUNITY. Tile Floors Through Out and Carpet in Bedrooms.
City Guide for Lutz, FL

Johnny Depp's claim to film fame; part of the movie "Edward Scissorhands" was filmed on Tinsmith Circle in the neighborhood of Carpenter's Run in Lutz. In the credits the town is even named in the "Thank you" section.

Beautiful "Downtown Lutz," as it's locally known, began life as a small train depot on the Tampa Northern Railroad. The original post office's structure is still there, serving as an art gallery. The train depot died years ago but a replica has been rebuilt in the same spot. The city setting is beautiful and balmy. Palms, tropical plants and rainbows of flowers grow everywhere. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lutz, FL

Lutz apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

