/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:50 PM
111 Apartments for rent in Lutz, FL with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
36 Units Available
Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,978
1466 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of the city. Resort-style pool, bark park, and grilling area. Sleek appliances, updated appliances, and floor-to-ceiling windows with incredible views. Near Highway 275 and I-75.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
45 Units Available
Lake Brant
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,324
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1401 sqft
Live exceptionally at Altís Promenade; your upscale apartment lifestyle with inspiring attractions at every turn.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
Contact for Availability
Tapestry Lake Park
18402 Tapestry Lake Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LIVE EXTRAORDINARY. LIVE TAPESTRY LAKE PARK. NOW LEASING – CALL TODAY! Tapestry Lake Park is a luxury apartment community located in Lutz, Florida. Featuring one, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 80
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
7 Units Available
Willow Lake
Moncler Willow Lakes
26675 Players Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,088
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
950 sqft
Peaceful, clean community with central location. Units feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios/balconies. Enjoy poolside Wi-Fi and resident clubhouse. Close to I-75 and I-275, parks and shopping at The Grove.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
11 Units Available
The Iris at Northpointe
17000 Fountainside Loop, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,207
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,904
1394 sqft
Nestled amongst a lake-dappled landscape full of palm trees and oak trees dripping in lacy Spanish moss, life at The Iris at Northpointe offers a peaceful, tropical escape from the ordinary.
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
17813 DAISY FARM DRIVE
17813 Daisy Farm Drive, Lutz, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
4031 sqft
Cordoba Ranch - Gorgeous estate home 4,031 SF, 4 bedroom, 3 ½ bath, 3 car split garage with office and an enormous bonus room on over ½ acre.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
17607 SIMMONS ROAD
17607 Simmons Road, Lutz, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2300 sqft
Long or Short-term rental. STEINBRENNER HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT. Here's your opportunity to live in an UPDATED and FULLY FURNISHED home in a well established neighborhood in Lutz. Extra large lot, with a fenced backyard with pond view.
Results within 1 mile of Lutz
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
25 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,013
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,388
1279 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 06:27pm
$
10 Units Available
Tampa Palms
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,451
1511 sqft
This community's amenities include on-site parking, gated access, a clubhouse and fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, open plan layouts and walk-in closets. Fletcher Shopping Center and the Hillsborough Wilderness Preserve are both nearby.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
26 Units Available
Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
991 sqft
Resort-style getaway located just minutes away from Veterans Expressway and I-275. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floor and stainless steel. Community has a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Belle Chase
1134 Napolean Way
1134 Napoleon Way, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2100 sqft
This is a 4 bed 2 bathroom home for rent in. a great location. Has Living room, dining room and a nice eat-in kitchen with island facing onto a family room with doors to covered, screened patio.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Forest
14711 Lake Forest Drive
14711 Lake Forest Drive, Hillsborough County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://rently.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1841 Bearberry Cir 25-201
1841 Bearberry Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1085 sqft
Unit 25-201 Available 08/01/20 Fully Furnished Rental - Central Tampa - Property Id: 313102 Beautiful property in North Tampa/Wesley Chapel area, just 5 min to the Tampa Premium Outlets, 20-min drive to USF/Moffitt & 40 min to Downtown.
1 of 15
Last updated July 9 at 02:50pm
Contact for Availability
Heritage Harbor
19103 Harbor Cove Court
19103 Harbor Cove Court, Cheval, FL
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Lutz , FL. Beautiful home, 6 bed 4 bath.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Heritage Harbor
5806 GRAND SONATA AVENUE
5806 Grand Sonata Ave, Cheval, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1888 sqft
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION on a Premier Lot that backs up to the conservation in the Beautiful NEW Resort Style Community of AVEA POINTE! Be the first to enjoy Florida's resort style living in this newly constructed, upscale townhome!! The first level
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
West Meadows
19124 CYPRESS REACH LANE
19124 Cypress Reach Lane, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1692 sqft
GATED!! Great SCHOOL!! Fenced!!! Resort-style clubhouse!! Located in New Tampa's prestigious Gorgeous Resort Style West Meadow. Touring this Outstanding Floor Plan, Desirable one Story Home with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath with 2 Car Garage.
1 of 8
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
Oak Grove
24819 PORTOFINO DRIVE
24819 Portofino Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1956 sqft
OAK GROVE! TERRIFIC LOCATION! FENCED YARD. 1956 SQ FT. EXCELLENT CONDITION! ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. separate LIVING/DINING AREA. LARGE KITCHEN WITH ISLAND OVERLOOKS LIVING AREA.
1 of 11
Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
3958 DREAM OAK PLACE
3958 Dream Oak Place, Hillsborough County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
912 sqft
Lovely 2/2 Condo on Second Floor. Freshly painted! Located just minutes from USF campus, VA Hospital, shopping, restaurants and more! Large living room, Kitchen with breakfast bar. The living room offers vaulted ceilings and a wood burning fireplace.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
West Meadows
19430 REDWOOD POINT DRIVE
19430 Redwood Point Dr, Tampa, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3316 sqft
Beautifully luxury home in the desire K-Bar Ranch II neighborhood awaits you! As you enter the award winning gate and pass by the impressive brand new community club house, pool and tennis courts you will know you are home.
Results within 5 miles of Lutz
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
54 Units Available
Villages of Wesmere
Altis Grand at The Preserve
2136 S Branch, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1411 sqft
Life is all about living exceptionally at Altís Grand at the Preserve; an upscale apartment living with enticing retreats at every turn.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
10 Units Available
Carrollwood Station
8781 White Swan Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$911
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1000 sqft
Our uniquely designed community features one and two bedroom apartment homes. For those discerning residents who want to leave behind the stress of city life, Carrollwood Station offers a lush oasis of peace and solitude.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
15 Units Available
West Meadows
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,561
1449 sqft
Newly upgraded homes now feature fireplaces, granite worktops, walk-in closets, patios and more. Close to Nature Reserve and Cypress Creek, with I-75 providing easy access to both north and south Florida.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
12 Units Available
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1499 sqft
Stylish apartments located near Veterans Expressway and I-275. Apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include pool, hot tub, tennis courts and a media room. Smoke-free units are available.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
38 Units Available
Lantower Asturia
15175 Integra Junction, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,694
1295 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Similar Pages
Lutz 1 BedroomsLutz 2 BedroomsLutz 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLutz 3 BedroomsLutz Accessible ApartmentsLutz Apartments with Balcony
Lutz Apartments with GarageLutz Apartments with GymLutz Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLutz Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLutz Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FL