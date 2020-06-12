/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
101 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Lutz, FL
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Lake Brant
46 Units Available
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane, Lutz, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
1090 sqft
Live exceptionally at Altís Promenade; your upscale apartment lifestyle with inspiring attractions at every turn.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
42 Units Available
Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir, Lutz, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1191 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of the city. Resort-style pool, bark park, and grilling area. Sleek appliances, updated appliances, and floor-to-ceiling windows with incredible views. Near Highway 275 and I-75.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Tapestry Lake Park
18402 Tapestry Lake Cir, Lutz, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1162 sqft
LIVE EXTRAORDINARY. LIVE TAPESTRY LAKE PARK. NOW LEASING – CALL TODAY! Tapestry Lake Park is a luxury apartment community located in Lutz, Florida. Featuring one, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Willow Lake
7 Units Available
Moncler Willow Lakes
26675 Players Cir, Lutz, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
950 sqft
Peaceful, clean community with central location. Units feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios/balconies. Enjoy poolside Wi-Fi and resident clubhouse. Close to I-75 and I-275, parks and shopping at The Grove.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
16 Units Available
The Iris at Northpointe
17000 Fountainside Loop, Lutz, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
1180 sqft
Nestled amongst a lake-dappled landscape full of palm trees and oak trees dripping in lacy Spanish moss, life at The Iris at Northpointe offers a peaceful, tropical escape from the ordinary.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
Livingston Family Community
15805 Dewitt Court, Lutz, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
Move in specials affordable rates to get you into a mobile home!!! Electric is on for your convenience!! Kid and pet friendly **breed restrictions** look today move tomorrow!!! Call today and tour your home!! (RLNE4649071)
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
Livingston Family Community
15825 Martha Circle, Lutz, FL
2 Bedrooms
$865
Beautiful mobile homes for rent!! Minutes away from everything!! All age community and pet friendly (breed restricted) call and get moved into your mobile home today!! Dont let them get away!!!! (RLNE3427360)
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
30 Units Available
Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
991 sqft
Resort-style getaway located just minutes away from Veterans Expressway and I-275. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floor and stainless steel. Community has a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
22 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1019 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Tampa Palms
13 Units Available
Landmark at Grayson Park Apartment Homes
15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
925 sqft
This property is located between Cypress Creek and Bruce B Downs Boulevard. Units feature fireplaces and have recently been renovated. Great amenities include a game room, tennis court, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
Tampa Palms
11 Units Available
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1197 sqft
This community's amenities include on-site parking, gated access, a clubhouse and fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, open plan layouts and walk-in closets. Fletcher Shopping Center and the Hillsborough Wilderness Preserve are both nearby.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Paradise Lakes
1 Unit Available
1735 Cupecoy Cir L1
1735 Cupecoy Circle, Land O' Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1740 sqft
Unit L1 Available 07/01/20 Fully Furnished 2bed/2bath - Property Id: 288443 Completely renovated 2Bed 2Bath Condo at Tampa's premier clothing optional resort. Water & Sewer Included!! Washer/Dryer in unit.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Heron Cove
1 Unit Available
1837 Hammocks Ave Bldg 12
1837 Hammocks Avenue, Land O' Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1782 sqft
Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 full bath in The Lakes at Heron Cove Lutz - AwesomeTwo Bedroom 2 Full Bath condo located in the beautiful Lakes at Heron Cove in Lutz.
Last updated June 8 at 04:43pm
Tampa Palms
1 Unit Available
5100 Burchette Road
5100 Burchette Road, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1130 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://rently.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
4035 ANGEL OAK COURT
4035 Angel Oak Court, Hillsborough County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
912 sqft
Ready now Water/Sewer/Trash included 2BR/2BA second floor condo with a screened in patio and laundry room with washer/dryer.Great Location! NO PETS
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Brigadoon
1 Unit Available
16549 BRIGADOON DRIVE
16549 Brigadoon Drive, Lake Magdalene, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1120 sqft
$1350 for a two year contract. Ready to move in! Don't miss this beautiful, completely remodeled 2bed/2.
Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
3958 DREAM OAK PLACE
3958 Dream Oak Place, Hillsborough County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
912 sqft
Lovely 2/2 Condo on Second Floor. Freshly painted! Located just minutes from USF campus, VA Hospital, shopping, restaurants and more! Large living room, Kitchen with breakfast bar. The living room offers vaulted ceilings and a wood burning fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
Terrace Park
33 Units Available
The Lodge at LakeCrest
10420 N McKinley Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
1431 sqft
Prime location just minutes from I-275, I-75 and downtown Tampa. Community offers complimentary mountain bikes, clubhouse kitchen, sports lounge and a private movie theater. Units feature washer/dryer and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
3 Units Available
Eagles Point at Tampa Palms
14551 N 46th St, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
984 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with a variety of floor plans. Units have laundry, fireplace, and private patio/balcony. Community has a tennis court, racquetball court, and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
12 Units Available
Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1056 sqft
Conveniently location along I-275 and close to University of South Florida, Busch Gardens and Adventure Island. Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with pool, sundeck and business center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
20 Units Available
Southern Cove
8741 Grove Ter, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1134 sqft
Southern Cove Apartments is a beautiful Residential Neighborhood, surrounded by every imaginable community amenity available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
50 Units Available
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1101 sqft
Apartments feature designer finishes, meticulous attention to details and updated technology. Community offers pet park, swaying hammocks and heated saltwater pool. Located just off highway 56 and close to shopping and restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
156 Units Available
The Beck at Hidden River
8801 Hidden River Parkway, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1120 sqft
Special: 1 Month Free on 12 Month Lease - Contact the Leasing Office for Details
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Lowry Park North
32 Units Available
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1086 sqft
This property features eight different floor plans of recently renovated units. Units have hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a gym, courtyard and pool. There's shopping, dining and services along West Waters Avenue.
