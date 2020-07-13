/
apartments with pool
152 Apartments for rent in Lutz, FL with pool
38 Units Available
Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,126
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,016
1466 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of the city. Resort-style pool, bark park, and grilling area. Sleek appliances, updated appliances, and floor-to-ceiling windows with incredible views. Near Highway 275 and I-75.
11 Units Available
The Iris at Northpointe
17000 Fountainside Loop, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,237
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,904
1394 sqft
Nestled amongst a lake-dappled landscape full of palm trees and oak trees dripping in lacy Spanish moss, life at The Iris at Northpointe offers a peaceful, tropical escape from the ordinary.
45 Units Available
Lake Brant
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,304
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1401 sqft
Live exceptionally at Altís Promenade; your upscale apartment lifestyle with inspiring attractions at every turn.
9 Units Available
Willow Lake
Moncler Willow Lakes
26675 Players Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,088
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
950 sqft
Peaceful, clean community with central location. Units feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios/balconies. Enjoy poolside Wi-Fi and resident clubhouse. Close to I-75 and I-275, parks and shopping at The Grove.
1 Unit Available
19601 BAMBOO BASIN WAY
19601 Bamboo Basin Way, Lutz, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
4232 sqft
Grand Oasis Estate for lease located in the gated subdivision The Sanctuary in Lutz.
1 Unit Available
17813 DAISY FARM DRIVE
17813 Daisy Farm Drive, Lutz, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
4031 sqft
Cordoba Ranch - Gorgeous estate home 4,031 SF, 4 bedroom, 3 ½ bath, 3 car split garage with office and an enormous bonus room on over ½ acre.
12 Units Available
Tampa Palms
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1511 sqft
This community's amenities include on-site parking, gated access, a clubhouse and fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, open plan layouts and walk-in closets. Fletcher Shopping Center and the Hillsborough Wilderness Preserve are both nearby.
25 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,004
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,388
1279 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
25 Units Available
Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
991 sqft
Resort-style getaway located just minutes away from Veterans Expressway and I-275. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floor and stainless steel. Community has a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
16 Units Available
Tampa Palms
Landmark at Grayson Park Apartment Homes
15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$911
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,332
1100 sqft
This property is located between Cypress Creek and Bruce B Downs Boulevard. Units feature fireplaces and have recently been renovated. Great amenities include a game room, tennis court, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
1 Unit Available
Tampa Palms
4915 Anniston Cir
4915 Anniston Circle, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2286 sqft
Please call Karen Tillman-Gosselin at 813-629-1502 for property information on 4915 Anniston Tampa, FL 33647
1 Unit Available
Lake Forest
14711 Lake Forest Drive
14711 Lake Forest Drive, Hillsborough County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://rently.
1 Unit Available
1841 Bearberry Cir 25-201
1841 Bearberry Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1085 sqft
Unit 25-201 Available 08/01/20 Fully Furnished Rental - Central Tampa - Property Id: 313102 Beautiful property in North Tampa/Wesley Chapel area, just 5 min to the Tampa Premium Outlets, 20-min drive to USF/Moffitt & 40 min to Downtown.
1 Unit Available
Carpenters Run
1724 Weaver Drive
1724 Weaver Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1352 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,352 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 Unit Available
West Meadows
19118 Nature Palm Lane
19118 Nature Palm Lane, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2719 sqft
4 Bedroom, 3 Bath for rent Wesley Chapel! - Come see this 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage home located in Wesley Chapel! This home is nestled on a cul-de-sac in the gated community of West Meadows! The entry opens to a formal living/dining space
1 Unit Available
Heritage Harbor
19328 SEA MIST LANE
19328 Sea Mist Lane, Cheval, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3494 sqft
Beautiful Heritage Harbor Home with a golf course view FOR RENT!!! Spacious floor plan over 3000 square feet features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, an office, roomy formal dining area, and a large bonus room upstairs.
1 Unit Available
Fountain Palms
14600 Nebraska Avenue, Hillsborough County, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
575 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED UNIT: INCLUDES WATER AND ELECTRIC LINENS, COOKWARE, UTENSILS, DISHES, CLEANING TOOLS, TOWELS COFFEE POT, TOASTER , MICROWAVE LAUNDRY ON -SITE FOR FEE POOL
1 Unit Available
Indian Lakes
1550 PAPOOSE WAY
1550 Papoose Way, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1539 sqft
POOL HOME with Pool Cleaning & Pool Chemicals included!! 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage in the gated community of Indian Lakes. Formal dining room area with a large family room.
1 Unit Available
Calusa
4127 Apple Blossom Rd
4127 Apple Blossom Road, Cheval, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2110 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom/ 2 Bath POOL HOME in Calusa Trace TAMPA COMMUNITY. Tile Floors Through Out and Carpet in Bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
3958 DREAM OAK PLACE
3958 Dream Oak Place, Hillsborough County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
912 sqft
Lovely 2/2 Condo on Second Floor. Freshly painted! Located just minutes from USF campus, VA Hospital, shopping, restaurants and more! Large living room, Kitchen with breakfast bar. The living room offers vaulted ceilings and a wood burning fireplace.
1 Unit Available
Tampa Palms
4988 ANNISTON CIRCLE
4988 Anniston Circle, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2286 sqft
GATED in Tampa Palms!! Great SCHOOL! End Unit!! Screen patio!! Tile downstairs, wood laminate upstairs bedroom! No carpet!! Huge bonus room!! This Gorgeous townhouse located in Tampa Palms prestigious Gorgeous Resort-Style gated community of PALMA
1 Unit Available
West Meadows
18971 DUQUESNE DRIVE
18971 Duquesne Drive, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1759 sqft
This charming two bedroom with loft town home has a 2 car garage and is located in a gated community in New Tampa. This end unit is situated with a preservation/pond view, just a short walk to the community pool and recreation area.
1 Unit Available
West Meadows
19430 REDWOOD POINT DRIVE
19430 Redwood Point Dr, Tampa, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3316 sqft
Beautifully luxury home in the desire K-Bar Ranch II neighborhood awaits you! As you enter the award winning gate and pass by the impressive brand new community club house, pool and tennis courts you will know you are home.
1 Unit Available
Paradise Lakes
1735 Cupecoy Cir S4
1735 Cupecoy Circle, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1740 sqft
Unit S4 Available 08/01/20 Huge Fully Renovated 2bed/2bath - Lake Front - Property Id: 288443 Completely renovated 2Bed 2Bath Condo at Tampa's premier clothing optional resort. Water & Sewer Included!! Washer/Dryer in unit.
