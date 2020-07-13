/
pet friendly apartments
126 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Lutz, FL
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
38 Units Available
Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,126
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,016
1466 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of the city. Resort-style pool, bark park, and grilling area. Sleek appliances, updated appliances, and floor-to-ceiling windows with incredible views. Near Highway 275 and I-75.
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
11 Units Available
The Iris at Northpointe
17000 Fountainside Loop, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,237
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,904
1394 sqft
Nestled amongst a lake-dappled landscape full of palm trees and oak trees dripping in lacy Spanish moss, life at The Iris at Northpointe offers a peaceful, tropical escape from the ordinary.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
45 Units Available
Lake Brant
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,304
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1401 sqft
Live exceptionally at Altís Promenade; your upscale apartment lifestyle with inspiring attractions at every turn.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
9 Units Available
Willow Lake
Moncler Willow Lakes
26675 Players Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,088
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
950 sqft
Peaceful, clean community with central location. Units feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios/balconies. Enjoy poolside Wi-Fi and resident clubhouse. Close to I-75 and I-275, parks and shopping at The Grove.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Livingston Family Community
15833 Martha Circle, Lutz, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
Move in specials affordable rates to get you into a mobile home!!! Electric is on for your convenience!! Kid and pet friendly **breed restrictions** look today move tomorrow!!! Call today and tour your home!! (RLNE4642341)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Livingston Family Community
15884 Martha Circle, Lutz, FL
2 Bedrooms
$865
Quiet tucked away family community!!! Close to shopping and dining!! Tour today move tomorrow! Pets welcome (restriction applies) electric is on for your convenience!! Affordable rates and deposits!!! Call today and tour our beautiful
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Livingston Family Community
15860 Martha Circle, Lutz, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
Quiet tucked away mobile home community!!! Close to shopping and dining!! Tour today move tomorrow! Electric is on for your convenience!!! Affordable rates and deposits for families!!! Call today and tour our beautiful community!!! (RLNE3429337)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Livingston Family Community
15880 Martha Circle, Lutz, FL
2 Bedrooms
$865
Affordable rates to get you into a mobile home!!! Electric is on for your convenience!! Look today move tomorrow!!! Kid and pet friendly (no vicious breeds)!! Call today and tour your home!! (RLNE3429358)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Livingston Family Community
15825 Martha Circle, Lutz, FL
2 Bedrooms
$865
Beautiful mobile homes for rent!! Minutes away from everything!! All age community and pet friendly (breed restricted) call and get moved into your mobile home today!! Don’t let them get away!!!! (RLNE3427360)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Livingston Family Community
15805 Dewitt Court, Lutz, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
Move in specials affordable rates to get you into a mobile home!!! Electric is on for your convenience!! Kid and pet friendly **breed restrictions** look today move tomorrow!!! Call today and tour your home!! (RLNE4649071)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
18510 Lake Keen Dr
18510 Lake Keen Drive, Lutz, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2000 sqft
A 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2000 sq ft and a 2 car garage. It has wide open water views and has a circular driveway at the end of a culdesac road. Enjoy sitting on your dock and watching sunsets.
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
17607 SIMMONS ROAD
17607 Simmons Road, Lutz, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2300 sqft
Long or Short-term rental. STEINBRENNER HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT. Here's your opportunity to live in an UPDATED and FULLY FURNISHED home in a well established neighborhood in Lutz. Extra large lot, with a fenced backyard with pond view.
Results within 1 mile of Lutz
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
25 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,004
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,388
1279 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
25 Units Available
Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
991 sqft
Resort-style getaway located just minutes away from Veterans Expressway and I-275. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floor and stainless steel. Community has a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
12 Units Available
Tampa Palms
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1511 sqft
This community's amenities include on-site parking, gated access, a clubhouse and fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, open plan layouts and walk-in closets. Fletcher Shopping Center and the Hillsborough Wilderness Preserve are both nearby.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Tampa Palms
Landmark at Grayson Park Apartment Homes
15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$911
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,332
1100 sqft
This property is located between Cypress Creek and Bruce B Downs Boulevard. Units feature fireplaces and have recently been renovated. Great amenities include a game room, tennis court, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Belle Chase
1134 Napolean Way
1134 Napoleon Way, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2100 sqft
This is a 4 bed 2 bathroom home for rent in. a great location. Has Living room, dining room and a nice eat-in kitchen with island facing onto a family room with doors to covered, screened patio.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Lake Forest
14711 Lake Forest Drive
14711 Lake Forest Drive, Hillsborough County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://rently.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1841 Bearberry Cir 25-201
1841 Bearberry Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1085 sqft
Unit 25-201 Available 08/01/20 Fully Furnished Rental - Central Tampa - Property Id: 313102 Beautiful property in North Tampa/Wesley Chapel area, just 5 min to the Tampa Premium Outlets, 20-min drive to USF/Moffitt & 40 min to Downtown.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bearss Glen
14918 Pinecrest Rd
14918 Pinecrest Rd, Lake Magdalene, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
900 sqft
A 2 bedroom 1 bath 900 sqft home on a large fenced lot with a porch. This lot is lined with huge oak trees. This is a once in a life time opportunity and should not be missed. . .. . .
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
Indian Lakes
1550 PAPOOSE WAY
1550 Papoose Way, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1539 sqft
POOL HOME with Pool Cleaning & Pool Chemicals included!! 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage in the gated community of Indian Lakes. Formal dining room area with a large family room.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
Oak Grove
24246 Denali Ct
24246 Denali Court, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1434 sqft
HOA REQUIRES 2 YEAR LEASE. ONLY 2 YEAR LEASE CAN BE DONE!! OAK GROVE COMMUNITY! GREAT LOCATION WITH EASY ACCESS TO HIGHWAYS AND SHOPPING. THIS LOVELY 3 BEDROOM/ 2 BATH WITH 2 CAR GARAGE IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION! OPEN PLAN WITH SPLIT BEDROOMS.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
Calusa
4127 Apple Blossom Rd
4127 Apple Blossom Road, Cheval, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2110 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom/ 2 Bath POOL HOME in Calusa Trace TAMPA COMMUNITY. Tile Floors Through Out and Carpet in Bedrooms.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
Oak Grove
1402 Avonwood Ct
1402 Avonwood Court, Land O' Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2500 sqft
4 BEDROM 2 BATHROOM HOME WITH A FENCED YARD ON A CUL-DE-SAC STREET. FORMAL LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM COMBINATION WITH A SEPARATE FAMILY ROOM.
