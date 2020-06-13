/
3 bedroom apartments
168 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lutz, FL
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lake Brant
47 Units Available
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane, Lutz, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1401 sqft
Live exceptionally at Altís Promenade; your upscale apartment lifestyle with inspiring attractions at every turn.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Tapestry Lake Park
18402 Tapestry Lake Cir, Lutz, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1324 sqft
LIVE EXTRAORDINARY. LIVE TAPESTRY LAKE PARK. NOW LEASING – CALL TODAY! Tapestry Lake Park is a luxury apartment community located in Lutz, Florida. Featuring one, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
39 Units Available
Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir, Lutz, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,867
1466 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of the city. Resort-style pool, bark park, and grilling area. Sleek appliances, updated appliances, and floor-to-ceiling windows with incredible views. Near Highway 275 and I-75.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
18 Units Available
The Iris at Northpointe
17000 Fountainside Loop, Lutz, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1394 sqft
Nestled amongst a lake-dappled landscape full of palm trees and oak trees dripping in lacy Spanish moss, life at The Iris at Northpointe offers a peaceful, tropical escape from the ordinary.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
18510 Lake Keen Dr
18510 Lake Keen Drive, Lutz, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2000 sqft
A 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2000 sq ft and a 2 car garage. It has wide open water views and has a circular driveway at the end of a culdesac road. Enjoy sitting on your dock and watching sunsets.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Crystal Lakes
1 Unit Available
17915 Crooked Ln
17915 Crooked Lane, Lutz, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Please contact Candace Lake at 813-765-6898 about this beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, Lakefront home in Lutz only 5mi. from the Veterans Expressway! This home features an office and 2 master suites, both with full bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
25229 Lambrusco Loop
25229 Lambrusco Loop, Lutz, FL
Ask me about 1 Month Free Rent Special! This two-story open floor plan is perfect for the family of any size. Conveniently located 25 miles to Tampa International Airport.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
18855 TRACER DRIVE
18855 Tracer Drive, Lutz, FL
New Kitchen with Granite and Stainless Steel appliances will be installed in June.(pictures are of the old Kitchen). Large home on an oversized lakefront lot on Lake Keen. Great views of the lake including a private bridge to the island oasis.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
17607 SIMMONS ROAD
17607 Simmons Road, Lutz, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2300 sqft
Long or Short-term rental. STEINBRENNER HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT. Here's your opportunity to live in an UPDATED and FULLY FURNISHED home in a well established neighborhood in Lutz. Extra large lot, with a fenced backyard with pond view.
Results within 1 mile of Lutz
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
23 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1279 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
Last updated June 13 at 12:13am
Tampa Palms
8 Units Available
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1511 sqft
This community's amenities include on-site parking, gated access, a clubhouse and fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, open plan layouts and walk-in closets. Fletcher Shopping Center and the Hillsborough Wilderness Preserve are both nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Tampa Palms
14 Units Available
Landmark at Grayson Park Apartment Homes
15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1100 sqft
This property is located between Cypress Creek and Bruce B Downs Boulevard. Units feature fireplaces and have recently been renovated. Great amenities include a game room, tennis court, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Lake Forest
1 Unit Available
14711 Lake Forest Drive
14711 Lake Forest Drive, Hillsborough County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://rently.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
112 Griffin Rd
112 Griffin Road, Lake Magdalene, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1024 sqft
Lutz Home - 112 Griffin Rd. Lutz, FL 33548 - This is a wonderful remodeled 3 Bedroom, 1 bathroom house.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carpenters Run
1 Unit Available
1724 Weaver Drive
1724 Weaver Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1352 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
18817 Noble Caspian Drive
18817 Noble Caspian Dr, Cheval, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1760 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,760 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Meadows
1 Unit Available
20136 Heron Crossing Drive
20136 Heron Crossing Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1568 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,568 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
1811 Sweetbroom Cir
1811 Sweetbroom Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1600 sqft
Beautiful property in North Tampa/Wesley Chapel area, just 5 min to the Tampa Premium Outlets, 20-min drive to USF/Moffitt & 40 min to Downtown. This is a large, 3-story townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a bonus office den.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
West Meadows
1 Unit Available
8111 Savannah Point Ct
8111 Savannah Point Drive, Tampa, FL
Call Sue wedig at 813-712-8498 to set up appointment then say WOW!! when you walk in this 5BR, 4BA luxury home in Grand Hampton. Ready to move in this home has 3464sf and is an Energy Certified home.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Tampa Palms
1 Unit Available
4915 Anniston Cir
4915 Anniston Circle, Tampa, FL
Please call Karen Tillman-Gosselin at 813-629-1502 for property information on 4915 Anniston Tampa, FL 33647
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Deer Park
1 Unit Available
14938 Deer Meadow Dr
14938 Deer Meadow Drive, Hillsborough County, FL
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14938 Deer Meadow Dr in Hillsborough County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
West Meadows
1 Unit Available
8152 STONE LEAF LANE
8152 Stone Leaf Lane, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1443 sqft
Pristine 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage townhome in the gated community of Stone Ridge has been made over and will be ready for immediate occupancy.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Calusa
1 Unit Available
18101 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE
18101 Peregrines Perch Place, Cheval, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1297 sqft
Look no further than this Calusa Trace 3 bedroom/ 2 bath condo with a large floor plan (nearly 1,300 sf) and views of the lake. Updated with new tile flooring throughout (no carpet), new AC, new water heater, freshly painted and more.
Last updated June 13 at 01:19am
West Meadows
1 Unit Available
7920 Hampton Lake Drive
7920 Hampton Lake Drive, Tampa, FL
Spectacular 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located in the beautiful community of Grand Hampton. Meticulously maintained interior as well as exterior. This exterior design is stunning with it's front porches and grand columns.
