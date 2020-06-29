All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 1613 Suffolk Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
1613 Suffolk Dr
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:35 AM

1613 Suffolk Dr

1613 Suffolk Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1613 Suffolk Drive, Largo, FL 33756

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Call Tiffany Gilby at 727 252 8784 for more info on this 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home.
Yard maintenance included in rent.
House is very spacious. The kitchen is open to a dining area and living area. There is a large patio area which makes it easy to host guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 Suffolk Dr have any available units?
1613 Suffolk Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 1613 Suffolk Dr have?
Some of 1613 Suffolk Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1613 Suffolk Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1613 Suffolk Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 Suffolk Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1613 Suffolk Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 1613 Suffolk Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1613 Suffolk Dr offers parking.
Does 1613 Suffolk Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1613 Suffolk Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 Suffolk Dr have a pool?
No, 1613 Suffolk Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1613 Suffolk Dr have accessible units?
No, 1613 Suffolk Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 Suffolk Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1613 Suffolk Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1613 Suffolk Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1613 Suffolk Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road
Largo, FL 33774
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Forest Creek
13500 Rodgers Ave
Largo, FL 33771
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE
Largo, FL 33770
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd
Largo, FL 33774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms
Largo Dog Friendly ApartmentsLargo Pet Friendly Places
Largo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg