Call Tiffany Gilby at 727 252 8784 for more info on this 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home. Yard maintenance included in rent. House is very spacious. The kitchen is open to a dining area and living area. There is a large patio area which makes it easy to host guests.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1613 Suffolk Dr have any available units?
1613 Suffolk Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 1613 Suffolk Dr have?
Some of 1613 Suffolk Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1613 Suffolk Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1613 Suffolk Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.