Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:42 PM
258 Apartments for rent in Miramar, Jacksonville, FL
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:27pm
23 Units Available
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1371 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Please contact us to schedule your visit today - Now offering up to two months free!* Smart architecture, inspired interiors, and best-in-class service await at SUR at Southside Quarter
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
706 Alhambra Drive North
706 Alhambra Drive North, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2693 sqft
Large 2-story San Marco home with 4 Bedrooms and 3.5 Bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances (range requires induction pots/pans). Tile floors and carpet in two bedrooms. 2 car garage. Fully fenced in backyard. Gas fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
5009 RIVER BEND DR
5009 River Bend Dr, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2762 sqft
Meticulous 3 story townhome in desirable Old San Jose on the River. First floor with office, shaft for future elevator and bedroom w/full bath. 2nd floor Kitchen with granite, custom cabinetry and SS appliances opens to great room and dining area.
Results within 1 mile of Miramar
Verified
Last updated May 15 at 08:15pm
9 Units Available
Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,055
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1000 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Come home to Jacksonvilles best kept secret Lakewood Village Apartments.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
283 Units Available
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd., Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1484 sqft
Although newly built, it feels like we've always been here. We shop, sip and stroll through historic San Marco. We love our vibrant, urban lifestyles, our neighborhood parks and local businesses.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
4 Units Available
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$840
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom apartments near I-95. Select units include washer/dryer and dishwasher; all include spacious closets, kitchen appliances, and air conditioning. Community features fitness center, laundry facility, pet park, and swimming pool.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1534 Peachtree Circle South
1534 Peachtree Circle South, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1799 sqft
Rare Find Available! Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath in Miramar Central Location! - Spectacular 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Miramar area.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2230 THOMAS CT
2230 Thomas Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1254 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex conveniently located on the south side of Jacksonville, close to everything 3.5 miles to downtown, less than 2 miles to San Marco. shopping, and schools.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1624 ORLANDO CIR S
1624 Orlando Circle South, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
933 sqft
Remodeled Kitchen With Newer Appliances And Cabinets - Upgraded Electricity - Combination Living Room & Dining Room - Refinished Hardwood Floors - Non-Functional Fireplace - Ch&A - Washer / Dryer Hookup - Enclosed Front Porch - Fenced Back Yard - 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1930 THACKER AVE
1930 Thacker Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
971 sqft
Complete remodeled rental in San Marco. Great public school and shopping within walking distance. 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom Apprx 1,200sf Central Heat and Air, along with Wash/Dryer connection.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
6160 FORDHAM CIR E
6160 Fordham Circle East, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1360 sqft
This 3/2 on quiet street close to downtown and shopping. Tile and hardwood floors throughout house. Large back yard in a central location
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1046 RIVIERA ST
1046 Riviera Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1650 sqft
SAN MARCO 1ST FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT. From San Marco Square, north on San Marco Blvd, right on Riviera to brick duplex & sign.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
2220 Thomas Court - 1
2220 Thomas Court, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1254 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2220 Thomas Court - 1 in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1641 LARUE AVE
1641 Larue Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
SAN MARCO (32207) - Upstairs Unit - Combination Living Room & Dining Room - Hardwood Floors - gas water heater - gas heating - AC - Laundry on Premises - Off Street Parking for 1 Vehicle
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2375 JERUSALEM ST
2375 Jerusalem Street, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,499
1760 sqft
This 4 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us today to set up your showing! In
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2317 SEGOVIA AVE
2317 Segovia Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,050
3687 sqft
This fantastic brick home is in the very desirable neighborhood of San Jose Forest. With over 3,680 square feet of living space the home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and 2 half baths.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
5428 Stanford Road - 1
5428 Stanford Road, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2328 sqft
Available May 18, 2020. Beautifully appointed furnished corporate Lakewood townhome rental overlooks water and wooded preserve. Available for short term or long term rental.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3621 ROSEMARY ST
3621 Rosemary Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
700 sqft
This rental is located in a quiet, sought-after San Marco community, within walking distance to Hendricks Elementary (A-School Grade). Granite countertops, tile flooring, and updated bath.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1618 Inwood Terrace
1618 Inwood Terrace, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1584 sqft
Unique 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a new eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, custom backsplash, new stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, and inside laundry room. Kitchen leads to a covered porch & fenced in backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Miramar
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
30 Units Available
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,487
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1025 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
7 Units Available
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
890 sqft
Near major freeways, entertainment and schools. On-site amenities here include two pools, a duck pond and green space. Each apartment offers washer and dryer connections, modern appliances, and lots of storage.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
6 Units Available
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Pickwick Apartments!\n\nCome experience why Pickwick is considered Mandarin's Best Kept Secret! Pickwick offers quiet beauty, convenience, and NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS ARE AVAILABLE.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:03pm
10 Units Available
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$929
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1100 sqft
Situated between Philips Highway and San Jose Boulevard with proximity to I-95 and Autobahn Speedway. Pet-friendly apartment community features pool and gym for fitness and relaxation. Recently renovated units include in-unit laundry and microwave.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:04pm
8 Units Available
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$749
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
868 sqft
At La Palma apartments in Jacksonville, Florida, you will feel right at home. Enjoy modern amenities, a convenient location, and spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment floor plans.
