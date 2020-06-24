All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like Montreux at Deerwood Lake.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
Montreux at Deerwood Lake
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

Montreux at Deerwood Lake

8550 Touchton Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Secret Cove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8550 Touchton Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Codo for rent - Property Id: 81818

Wonderful community located across from Tinsel Town featuring a mecca of shops, restaurants and movie theaters. Montreux features a host of amenities including a full size indoor basketball court, tennis courts, 2 pools, heated spa, sauna room, billiard room, computer room, car wash area, a 16 acre lake with walking path, numerous cabanas and grilling areas and a club house, patrolling security guard service and on-site property manager with staff. This home, is open and bright with lots of windows. Great floor plan with dining area, nice kitchen, large living room, an office/den, nice size BR, large bath with garden tub! Full size appliances, desk/work center, soaring LR ceiling with dormer window. Come live a resort style life!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/81818
Property Id 81818

(RLNE4789830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Montreux at Deerwood Lake have any available units?
Montreux at Deerwood Lake doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does Montreux at Deerwood Lake have?
Some of Montreux at Deerwood Lake's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Montreux at Deerwood Lake currently offering any rent specials?
Montreux at Deerwood Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Montreux at Deerwood Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, Montreux at Deerwood Lake is pet friendly.
Does Montreux at Deerwood Lake offer parking?
No, Montreux at Deerwood Lake does not offer parking.
Does Montreux at Deerwood Lake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Montreux at Deerwood Lake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Montreux at Deerwood Lake have a pool?
Yes, Montreux at Deerwood Lake has a pool.
Does Montreux at Deerwood Lake have accessible units?
No, Montreux at Deerwood Lake does not have accessible units.
Does Montreux at Deerwood Lake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Montreux at Deerwood Lake has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia