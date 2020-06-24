Montreux at Deerwood Lake

Amenities
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Codo for rent - Property Id: 81818
Wonderful community located across from Tinsel Town featuring a mecca of shops, restaurants and movie theaters. Montreux features a host of amenities including a full size indoor basketball court, tennis courts, 2 pools, heated spa, sauna room, billiard room, computer room, car wash area, a 16 acre lake with walking path, numerous cabanas and grilling areas and a club house, patrolling security guard service and on-site property manager with staff. This home, is open and bright with lots of windows. Great floor plan with dining area, nice kitchen, large living room, an office/den, nice size BR, large bath with garden tub! Full size appliances, desk/work center, soaring LR ceiling with dormer window. Come live a resort style life!!
