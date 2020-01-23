Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9901 MOSS SIDE LN
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM
1 of 1
9901 MOSS SIDE LN
9901 Moss Side Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
9901 Moss Side Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sunbeam
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL CONCRETE BLOCK WITH BRICK HOME WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, EAT-IN KITCHEN, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM,FENCED REAR. Only 1 PET allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit:
1
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9901 MOSS SIDE LN have any available units?
9901 MOSS SIDE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9901 MOSS SIDE LN have?
Some of 9901 MOSS SIDE LN's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9901 MOSS SIDE LN currently offering any rent specials?
9901 MOSS SIDE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9901 MOSS SIDE LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 9901 MOSS SIDE LN is pet friendly.
Does 9901 MOSS SIDE LN offer parking?
Yes, 9901 MOSS SIDE LN offers parking.
Does 9901 MOSS SIDE LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9901 MOSS SIDE LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9901 MOSS SIDE LN have a pool?
No, 9901 MOSS SIDE LN does not have a pool.
Does 9901 MOSS SIDE LN have accessible units?
No, 9901 MOSS SIDE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 9901 MOSS SIDE LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 9901 MOSS SIDE LN does not have units with dishwashers.
