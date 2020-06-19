All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 9745 Touchton Road #1404.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9745 Touchton Road #1404
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

9745 Touchton Road #1404

9745 Touchton Rd 1404 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Windy Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9745 Touchton Rd 1404, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
IL Villagio - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo located on the Southside of Jacksonville in the community of IL Villagio. Unit has a lake view! Tenant to apply and pay HOA registration fee before move in. All (fully completed) paperwork is required to be turned into the management office for board approval 10 days prior to move in. Failure to obtain board approval prior to tenant move will result in a $25 per day fine up to $1000 until paperwork is turned in. Lease must be for 12 month only. Month to month and/or auto-renew leases are not permitted. lease must be state that pets are not permitted at any time. Renter required to follow all covenants/restrictions of the community

(RLNE2449639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9745 Touchton Road #1404 have any available units?
9745 Touchton Road #1404 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 9745 Touchton Road #1404 currently offering any rent specials?
9745 Touchton Road #1404 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9745 Touchton Road #1404 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9745 Touchton Road #1404 is pet friendly.
Does 9745 Touchton Road #1404 offer parking?
No, 9745 Touchton Road #1404 does not offer parking.
Does 9745 Touchton Road #1404 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9745 Touchton Road #1404 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9745 Touchton Road #1404 have a pool?
No, 9745 Touchton Road #1404 does not have a pool.
Does 9745 Touchton Road #1404 have accessible units?
No, 9745 Touchton Road #1404 does not have accessible units.
Does 9745 Touchton Road #1404 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9745 Touchton Road #1404 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9745 Touchton Road #1404 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9745 Touchton Road #1404 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia