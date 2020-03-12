All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9745 TOUCHTON RD 1525

9745 Touchton Rd 1525 · No Longer Available
Location

9745 Touchton Rd 1525, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

gym
pool
basketball court
tennis court
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
- This luxury 2 bed/2.5 bath condo is located near St. Johns Town Center Mall and Tinseltown, which offers many fabulous restaurants and entertainment. Situated about 20 minutes from the beach, this community features a 24 hour guarded entry gate and amenities including Tennis and Basketball courts, a Fitness center, Pool with Spa, and a beautifully appointed Clubhouse. This unit is located on the 2nd floor and features two levels, with the kitchen, family room and screened in lanai with water views downstairs, and two suites upstairs. Very well and easy to maintain LVP wood look floor.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4635313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9745 TOUCHTON RD 1525 have any available units?
9745 TOUCHTON RD 1525 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9745 TOUCHTON RD 1525 have?
Some of 9745 TOUCHTON RD 1525's amenities include gym, pool, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9745 TOUCHTON RD 1525 currently offering any rent specials?
9745 TOUCHTON RD 1525 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9745 TOUCHTON RD 1525 pet-friendly?
No, 9745 TOUCHTON RD 1525 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9745 TOUCHTON RD 1525 offer parking?
No, 9745 TOUCHTON RD 1525 does not offer parking.
Does 9745 TOUCHTON RD 1525 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9745 TOUCHTON RD 1525 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9745 TOUCHTON RD 1525 have a pool?
Yes, 9745 TOUCHTON RD 1525 has a pool.
Does 9745 TOUCHTON RD 1525 have accessible units?
No, 9745 TOUCHTON RD 1525 does not have accessible units.
Does 9745 TOUCHTON RD 1525 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9745 TOUCHTON RD 1525 does not have units with dishwashers.
