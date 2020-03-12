9745 TOUCHTON RD 1525

Amenities

- This luxury 2 bed/2.5 bath condo is located near St. Johns Town Center Mall and Tinseltown, which offers many fabulous restaurants and entertainment. Situated about 20 minutes from the beach, this community features a 24 hour guarded entry gate and amenities including Tennis and Basketball courts, a Fitness center, Pool with Spa, and a beautifully appointed Clubhouse. This unit is located on the 2nd floor and features two levels, with the kitchen, family room and screened in lanai with water views downstairs, and two suites upstairs. Very well and easy to maintain LVP wood look floor.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4635313)