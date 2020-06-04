9595 Amarante Cir #16

Amenities

3 Bedroom Condo Available in Mandarin Area - Mandarin - MOVE IN MARCH 1ST AND PAY $950 FOR THE MARCH RENT!



Villa Beauclerc - Gated Community. Second floor three bedroom, two bath condo with beautiful view of the lake. Unit features a living/dining room combo, full black appliance package to include smooth top stove, microwave, dishwasher. refrigerator with ice maker & stack-able front load washer/dryer. Master Bedroom with ensuite has a large walk-in closet.



Community Pool. Convenient to schools, shopping, I-95 and I-295. Pets considered under 20lbs.



