9595 Amarante Cir #16

Amenities
3 Bedroom Condo Available in Mandarin Area - Mandarin - MOVE IN MARCH 1ST AND PAY $950 FOR THE MARCH RENT!
Villa Beauclerc - Gated Community. Second floor three bedroom, two bath condo with beautiful view of the lake. Unit features a living/dining room combo, full black appliance package to include smooth top stove, microwave, dishwasher. refrigerator with ice maker & stack-able front load washer/dryer. Master Bedroom with ensuite has a large walk-in closet.
Community Pool. Convenient to schools, shopping, I-95 and I-295. Pets considered under 20lbs.
(RLNE2034914)