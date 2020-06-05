9588 Palm Reserve Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup new construction garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage new construction

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b87a5d101f ---- CLICK THE 3D 360 VIRTUAL TOUR TO THE RIGHT!!! NEW CONSTRUCTION RENTAL! Beautiful newly constructed home located in KB Home's Wyndham Place available for rent. Entrance opens up to a big and bright living area with an open floor plan kitchen. Bedrooms have plush floor to floor carpet and both bathrooms have shower/tub combos! This home is minutes from shopping, dining, and entertainment at OakLeaf Town Center This home is too new for GPS: Use KB Homes Wyndham Place Professionally Managed by One Realty Property Management