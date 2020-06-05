All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 9588 Palm Reserve Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9588 Palm Reserve Dr
Last updated May 28 2019 at 8:55 PM

9588 Palm Reserve Dr

9588 Palm Reserve Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9588 Palm Reserve Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
new construction
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b87a5d101f ---- CLICK THE 3D 360 VIRTUAL TOUR TO THE RIGHT!!! NEW CONSTRUCTION RENTAL! Beautiful newly constructed home located in KB Home's Wyndham Place available for rent. Entrance opens up to a big and bright living area with an open floor plan kitchen. Bedrooms have plush floor to floor carpet and both bathrooms have shower/tub combos! This home is minutes from shopping, dining, and entertainment at OakLeaf Town Center This home is too new for GPS: Use KB Homes Wyndham Place Professionally Managed by One Realty Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9588 Palm Reserve Dr have any available units?
9588 Palm Reserve Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9588 Palm Reserve Dr have?
Some of 9588 Palm Reserve Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9588 Palm Reserve Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9588 Palm Reserve Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9588 Palm Reserve Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9588 Palm Reserve Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9588 Palm Reserve Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9588 Palm Reserve Dr offers parking.
Does 9588 Palm Reserve Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9588 Palm Reserve Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9588 Palm Reserve Dr have a pool?
No, 9588 Palm Reserve Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9588 Palm Reserve Dr have accessible units?
No, 9588 Palm Reserve Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9588 Palm Reserve Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9588 Palm Reserve Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia