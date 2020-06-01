Amenities

9516 Glenn Abbey Way Available 04/19/19 Beautiful 3B/2B with 2 car garage cul de sac house for rent in Laurel Oaks - Beautiful 3B/2B with 2 car garage cul de sac house for rent in Laurel Oaks, Southside. This home features large master/ split bedrooms/ great room with fireplace and vaulted ceiling with all kitchen appliances. Tiled screen porch over looking half acre conservation lot, Partially fenced back yard. Beautiful hardwood floors in living and dining area. Upgraded bathrooms. Owners maintain the lawn. Pets are welcome but requires owners approval.



Additional fees

$50/application

$125 one time lease prep fees

$250 non refund pet fee

One full month rent as security deposit.

If interested please email or call us.



(RLNE4810656)