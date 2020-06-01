All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9516 Glenn Abbey Way
Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:23 AM

9516 Glenn Abbey Way

9516 Glenn Abbey Way · No Longer Available
Location

9516 Glenn Abbey Way, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
9516 Glenn Abbey Way Available 04/19/19 Beautiful 3B/2B with 2 car garage cul de sac house for rent in Laurel Oaks - Beautiful 3B/2B with 2 car garage cul de sac house for rent in Laurel Oaks, Southside. This home features large master/ split bedrooms/ great room with fireplace and vaulted ceiling with all kitchen appliances. Tiled screen porch over looking half acre conservation lot, Partially fenced back yard. Beautiful hardwood floors in living and dining area. Upgraded bathrooms. Owners maintain the lawn. Pets are welcome but requires owners approval.

Additional fees
$50/application
$125 one time lease prep fees
$250 non refund pet fee
One full month rent as security deposit.
If interested please email or call us.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4810656)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9516 Glenn Abbey Way have any available units?
9516 Glenn Abbey Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9516 Glenn Abbey Way have?
Some of 9516 Glenn Abbey Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9516 Glenn Abbey Way currently offering any rent specials?
9516 Glenn Abbey Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9516 Glenn Abbey Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9516 Glenn Abbey Way is pet friendly.
Does 9516 Glenn Abbey Way offer parking?
Yes, 9516 Glenn Abbey Way offers parking.
Does 9516 Glenn Abbey Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9516 Glenn Abbey Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9516 Glenn Abbey Way have a pool?
No, 9516 Glenn Abbey Way does not have a pool.
Does 9516 Glenn Abbey Way have accessible units?
No, 9516 Glenn Abbey Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9516 Glenn Abbey Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9516 Glenn Abbey Way does not have units with dishwashers.
