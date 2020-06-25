Rent Calculator
9320 10th Avenue
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9320 10th Avenue
9320 10th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
9320 10th Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Riverview
Amenities
carport
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath concrete block home on a dead end street. Large open kitchen with eat in space. Attached carport with storage shed. Large yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9320 10th Avenue have any available units?
9320 10th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9320 10th Avenue have?
Some of 9320 10th Avenue's amenities include carport, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9320 10th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9320 10th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9320 10th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9320 10th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 9320 10th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9320 10th Avenue offers parking.
Does 9320 10th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9320 10th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9320 10th Avenue have a pool?
No, 9320 10th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9320 10th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9320 10th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9320 10th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9320 10th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
