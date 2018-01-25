All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8761 Como Lake Drive #8761.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8761 Como Lake Drive #8761
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:16 AM

8761 Como Lake Drive #8761

8761 Como Lake Dr 8761 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Royal Lakes
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8761 Como Lake Dr 8761, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Royal Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
playground
shuffle board
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
shuffle board
tennis court
The Lakes Condo - This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo located in the Lakes community! Surrounded by nature, this unit offers a gorgeous lake view as well as additional privacy from the mature oaks trees. The floor plan is spacious, giving way to large bedrooms and an expansive screened patio! With recently installed laminate and carpet, this unit is move-in ready! The Lakes community offers amenities such as a clubhouse, swimming pool, tennis courts, shuffleboard, basketball courts, and even a playground!

(RLNE1812325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8761 Como Lake Drive #8761 have any available units?
8761 Como Lake Drive #8761 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8761 Como Lake Drive #8761 have?
Some of 8761 Como Lake Drive #8761's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8761 Como Lake Drive #8761 currently offering any rent specials?
8761 Como Lake Drive #8761 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8761 Como Lake Drive #8761 pet-friendly?
No, 8761 Como Lake Drive #8761 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8761 Como Lake Drive #8761 offer parking?
No, 8761 Como Lake Drive #8761 does not offer parking.
Does 8761 Como Lake Drive #8761 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8761 Como Lake Drive #8761 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8761 Como Lake Drive #8761 have a pool?
Yes, 8761 Como Lake Drive #8761 has a pool.
Does 8761 Como Lake Drive #8761 have accessible units?
No, 8761 Como Lake Drive #8761 does not have accessible units.
Does 8761 Como Lake Drive #8761 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8761 Como Lake Drive #8761 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia