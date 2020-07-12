/
royal lakes
187 Apartments for rent in Royal Lakes, Jacksonville, FL
24 Units Available
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$897
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to downtown Jacksonville. Apartments feature multi-speed ceiling fans, accent walls, hardwood-style floors, premium appliances and wood-burning fireplaces. Extensive fitness and leisure amenities, including a coffee cafe, dog park, tennis court and several swimming pools.
14 Units Available
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$942
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
955 sqft
A secure living community between I-95 and Highway 152. Apartments include a well-appointed kitchen, laundry facilities and a patio/balcony. Residents have use of a tennis court, a pool and a 24-hour gym.
19 Units Available
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,010
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1351 sqft
Excellent location off Southside Blvd near I-95 and I-295, providing easy commute downtown and access to shopping/beaches. Friendly community with professionally landscaped grounds, pool, and sundeck. 1-3 bedroom units boast laundry, patio/balcony, and private garage.
4 Units Available
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$929
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1000 sqft
Super convenient for commuters, with easy access to I-95. Abundant shopping and dining options. Recently renovated, air-conditioned apartments with washer/dryer hookups and patios or balconies. Pet-friendly complex with 24-hour maintenance.
1 of 23
1 Unit Available
6083 Alpenrose Ave
6083 Alpenrose Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1959 sqft
AWESOME LOCATION!! This home boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on a large, cul-de-sac lot. Formal LR & DR plus family room. Nice kitchen with stainless appliances (newer refrigerator and microwave), granite counters.
Results within 1 mile of Royal Lakes
24 Units Available
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,063
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,193
1352 sqft
Luxurious community offers four pools and proximity to beaches. Located close to St. Johns Town Center and Avenues Mall. Homes include screened-in patios, walk-in closets and garages.
26 Units Available
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$930
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
900 sqft
Residents enjoy luxurious amenities like washer/dryer, oversized closets and designer cabinetry. The community includes pool, playground, stocked lake and bark park. Just steps from UNF, Promenade Business Park and the Avenues Mall.
9 Units Available
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1480 sqft
Interiors include a digital thermostat for central heat and air, garbage disposal, and walk-in closets. Residents can enjoy the saltwater swimming pools, fire pit, and bocce ball court. Near I-95 and Brackridge Park.
24 Units Available
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1314 sqft
Southside Villas sets the bar for modern apartment living in Jacksonville, FL. Our newly renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments offer elegant interiors with modern plank flooring, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
8 Units Available
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$988
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,158
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,282
1277 sqft
Short drive from I-95 and five minutes from St Johns Town Center. Luxury homes feature private laundry facilities, a fully equipped kitchen and lots of closet space. Community offers a pool and a clubhouse.
12 Units Available
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$889
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,163
1046 sqft
Cozy apartments with sunrooms, in-unit laundry and patios. Community includes a racquetball court, grilling station and clubhouse. Close to I-95. Near Deerwood Country Club and Losco Regional Park.
10 Units Available
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant apartments in a waterside community. Homes feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Online portal for rental payment convenience. Tenants have access to a gym and pool. Near Southside Boulevard, by Deercreek Country Club.
12 Units Available
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,192
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1343 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1512 sqft
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments in quiet location near Southside Boulevard. Community parking, pool, gym, hot tub, business center, and playground. Pet-friendly units come with patio/balcony, hardwood floors, air conditioning, and ceiling fans.
5 Units Available
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$902
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,328
1505 sqft
In a wine-inspired community, these one-, two- and three-bedroom units offer space, comfort and luxury. Units feature new flooring, large closets, large windows with plenty of ample light, and updated kitchens.
24 Units Available
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1473 sqft
Welcome to Jacksonville’s exclusive, luxury community, Hacienda Club. Serving the prestigious Southside community, Hacienda Club evokes a refined living experience combining relaxed elegance, gracious hospitality and first-class amenities.
1 Unit Available
7740 Southside Blvd #201
7740 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1505 sqft
Beautifully redone 3 bedroom in Sonoma! - **AVAILABLE NOW** Sonoma Southside is a nice condominium community featuring three spacious floorplans crafted to offer all residents a grand lifestyle at an exceptional value.
1 Unit Available
8093 ECHO SPRINGS RD
8093 Echo Springs Rd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1210 sqft
Brand New!! Beautiful 2/2/1 townhome, close to shopping, excellent restaurants, downtown. Two masters with ensuite baths, walk-in closets. Large pantry, dining nook plus breakfast bar, large family room, plenty of room to spread out.
1 Unit Available
8248 GARDEN VIEW CT
8248 Garden View Ct, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2470 sqft
Contemporary style home on a secluded cul-de-sac lot. Open, bright and split bedroom floor plan. Vaulted ceilings with sky lights. Many windows and plenty storage. Formal dining open to the great room.
1 Unit Available
7987 HOLLYRIDGE RD
7987 Hollyridge Road, Jacksonville, FL
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
7175 sqft
This one of kind home is located on a premier home site of well-established & gated, Deerwood Golf & Country Club. Lush landscaping, breathtaking water & golf views of 1st hole surround this beautiful estate.
1 Unit Available
7701 TIMBERLIN PARK BLVD
7701 Timberlin Park Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking to live in the heart of Southside? This condo offer an amazing location near tons of shopping & dining plus fabulous amenities to This two bedroom two bath condo features new paint & new carpet floors throughout the entire unit.
1 Unit Available
1301 WOOD HILL PL
1301 Wood Hill Place, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1191 sqft
Southside condo renovation opportunity! Hurry to see this ground level 2 bedroom 2 bath all update condo located in Hillwood! This unit has a long list of positive features including a living room with fireplace, enclosed porch, large kitchen and
Results within 5 miles of Royal Lakes
6 Units Available
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Pickwick Apartments!\n\nCome experience why Pickwick is considered Mandarin's Best Kept Secret! Pickwick offers quiet beauty, convenience, and NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS ARE AVAILABLE.
15 Units Available
The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,085
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1273 sqft
A modern, newer community with a resort-style pool, summer kitchen area and complimentary shuttle to the town center area. Residents enjoy gourmet kitchens, fantastic views and luxury accommodations throughout their home.
12 Units Available
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,173
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,706
1376 sqft
Luxury units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, extra storage, and patio/balcony. Tenants have access to pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar, billiard room, and Internet cafe. Car wash area and BBQ grill. Pet friendly.
