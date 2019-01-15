All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8737 Dandy Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8737 Dandy Avenue
Last updated October 18 2019 at 2:34 PM

8737 Dandy Avenue

8737 Dandy Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Woodland Acres
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8737 Dandy Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Arlington home has been updated to make it the next place you call home. Enjoy your spacious yard and the quiet neighborhood day in and day out.

Features:
- Built in Shelving in Kitchen
- Vaulted Ceilings in Living room
- Updated Counter tops
- Window AC Unit Included
- Stand Up Shower

Property Tours:
Our community features "Self-Showing" technology for all of the available units. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $675, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $675, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8737 Dandy Avenue have any available units?
8737 Dandy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8737 Dandy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8737 Dandy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8737 Dandy Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8737 Dandy Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8737 Dandy Avenue offer parking?
No, 8737 Dandy Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8737 Dandy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8737 Dandy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8737 Dandy Avenue have a pool?
No, 8737 Dandy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8737 Dandy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8737 Dandy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8737 Dandy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8737 Dandy Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8737 Dandy Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8737 Dandy Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia