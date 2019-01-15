8737 Dandy Avenue

Amenities
This Arlington home has been updated to make it the next place you call home. Enjoy your spacious yard and the quiet neighborhood day in and day out.
Features:
- Built in Shelving in Kitchen
- Vaulted Ceilings in Living room
- Updated Counter tops
- Window AC Unit Included
- Stand Up Shower
Property Tours:
Our community features "Self-Showing" technology for all of the available units. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.
Rental Terms: Rent: $675, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $675, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.