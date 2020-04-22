All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019

8649 Greatpine Lane West

8649 Greatpine Ln N · No Longer Available
Location

8649 Greatpine Ln N, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/762339?source=marketing

•2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom one story duplex
•Tile in living areas and carpet in the bedrooms
•Corner wood-burning fireplace
•Both bedrooms are large
•New ceiling fans in living room and both bedrooms
•Kitchen offers: all appliances, pantry closet and breakfast bar
•Large walk-in closets in both bedrooms
•Washer/dryer connections are located in the garage
•1 car garage
•Screened back porch
•Fenced, shady backyard

•Whispering Pines subdivision is close to NAS Jax, shopping, dining, I-295 and Orange Park

NOTE:
○○ Security deposit amount may vary
○○○ Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8649 Greatpine Lane West have any available units?
8649 Greatpine Lane West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8649 Greatpine Lane West have?
Some of 8649 Greatpine Lane West's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8649 Greatpine Lane West currently offering any rent specials?
8649 Greatpine Lane West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8649 Greatpine Lane West pet-friendly?
Yes, 8649 Greatpine Lane West is pet friendly.
Does 8649 Greatpine Lane West offer parking?
Yes, 8649 Greatpine Lane West does offer parking.
Does 8649 Greatpine Lane West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8649 Greatpine Lane West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8649 Greatpine Lane West have a pool?
No, 8649 Greatpine Lane West does not have a pool.
Does 8649 Greatpine Lane West have accessible units?
No, 8649 Greatpine Lane West does not have accessible units.
Does 8649 Greatpine Lane West have units with dishwashers?
No, 8649 Greatpine Lane West does not have units with dishwashers.
