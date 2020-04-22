8649 Greatpine Lane West

Amenities
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/762339?source=marketing
•2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom one story duplex
•Tile in living areas and carpet in the bedrooms
•Corner wood-burning fireplace
•Both bedrooms are large
•New ceiling fans in living room and both bedrooms
•Kitchen offers: all appliances, pantry closet and breakfast bar
•Large walk-in closets in both bedrooms
•Washer/dryer connections are located in the garage
•1 car garage
•Screened back porch
•Fenced, shady backyard
•Whispering Pines subdivision is close to NAS Jax, shopping, dining, I-295 and Orange Park
NOTE:
○○ Security deposit amount may vary
○○○ Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.