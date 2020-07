Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

BRACKRIDGE HOUSE FOR RENT - From 5 Points, take I-95 south, beaches exit to Beach Blvd, right on Parental Home Rd, left on Hogan Rd, right on Belfort Rd, left on Dickie Dr, right on Brackridge Blvd S to sign in yard on right. 4 BR, 2 BA, living room, dining room, kitchen (R/R), CHA, hardwood, tile, 1316 sf, W/D, fenced backyard, storage shed, off street parking, sec deposit $1,325, 1 yr lease, may consider pets w/NRPF, non-smoking. [ AVNSLB sh/mg] available now.