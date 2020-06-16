8148 ODEN AVE

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

This lovely 2-story 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home on the Suuthside is now available for rent. There are wood-like floors in the common areas and bedrooms. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter top space and comes with matching refrigerator and range. There is a washer/dryer hookup. Blinds throughout and ceiling fans in the bedrooms. Please contact us today to set up your showing! In order to qualify to rent this home, recent rental history and proof of income will be collected. The income requirement is at least 3x the monthly rent in gross income (before taxes). Any evictions or felonies are subject to an additional deposit or disqualification. For faster service, please provide your full name, phone number, email, and the property address you are interested in when requesting.