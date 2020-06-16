All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8148 ODEN AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8148 ODEN AVE
Last updated May 22 2020 at 10:54 AM

8148 ODEN AVE

8148 Oden Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Holiday Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8148 Oden Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Holiday Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
This lovely 2-story 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home on the Suuthside is now available for rent. There are wood-like floors in the common areas and bedrooms. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter top space and comes with matching refrigerator and range. There is a washer/dryer hookup. Blinds throughout and ceiling fans in the bedrooms. Please contact us today to set up your showing! In order to qualify to rent this home, recent rental history and proof of income will be collected. The income requirement is at least 3x the monthly rent in gross income (before taxes). Any evictions or felonies are subject to an additional deposit or disqualification. For faster service, please provide your full name, phone number, email, and the property address you are interested in when requesting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8148 ODEN AVE have any available units?
8148 ODEN AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8148 ODEN AVE have?
Some of 8148 ODEN AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8148 ODEN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
8148 ODEN AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8148 ODEN AVE pet-friendly?
No, 8148 ODEN AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8148 ODEN AVE offer parking?
No, 8148 ODEN AVE does not offer parking.
Does 8148 ODEN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8148 ODEN AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8148 ODEN AVE have a pool?
No, 8148 ODEN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 8148 ODEN AVE have accessible units?
No, 8148 ODEN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8148 ODEN AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8148 ODEN AVE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison Landing
9455 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia