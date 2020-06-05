All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

810 Libra Street

810 Libra Street · No Longer Available
Location

810 Libra Street, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Holiday Hill

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 2 BR 2 BA Home -

(RLNE5504618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 Libra Street have any available units?
810 Libra Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 810 Libra Street have?
Some of 810 Libra Street's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 Libra Street currently offering any rent specials?
810 Libra Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Libra Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 810 Libra Street is pet friendly.
Does 810 Libra Street offer parking?
No, 810 Libra Street does not offer parking.
Does 810 Libra Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 Libra Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Libra Street have a pool?
No, 810 Libra Street does not have a pool.
Does 810 Libra Street have accessible units?
No, 810 Libra Street does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Libra Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 810 Libra Street has units with dishwashers.

