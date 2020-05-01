All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7923 Turnstone Circle East - 1

7923 Turnstone Circle East · No Longer Available
Location

7923 Turnstone Circle East, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Amenities

pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Home is available for a professional Home Manager - it is staged as a model home in order to help the owner sell the property.
The Home Manager will live in the home at a reduced rent in exchange for keeping the home show ready with a 2 hour notice before a showing. Once the home sells we will move the home manager into another fully furnished home.

Zero tolerance policy for smoking or pets

Please visit our website for more information:

www.dwellstaginganddesign.com/managers

or Call Us Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7923 Turnstone Circle East - 1 have any available units?
7923 Turnstone Circle East - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7923 Turnstone Circle East - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
7923 Turnstone Circle East - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7923 Turnstone Circle East - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7923 Turnstone Circle East - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 7923 Turnstone Circle East - 1 offer parking?
No, 7923 Turnstone Circle East - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 7923 Turnstone Circle East - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7923 Turnstone Circle East - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7923 Turnstone Circle East - 1 have a pool?
No, 7923 Turnstone Circle East - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 7923 Turnstone Circle East - 1 have accessible units?
No, 7923 Turnstone Circle East - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7923 Turnstone Circle East - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7923 Turnstone Circle East - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7923 Turnstone Circle East - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7923 Turnstone Circle East - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

