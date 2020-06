Amenities

pet friendly carport recently renovated range refrigerator

Check out this recently renovated 3 Bedrooms 1 bath Home in Arlington, Carport, chainlink fenced backyard. Pets allowed upon approval. Fresh Paint, New flooring in bedrooms and more. Located off of Atlantic Blvd, just 1/2 mile west of Southside Blvd, this home is only a 10-minute drive to downtown Jacksonville, and 15 minutes to popular attractions like the beach, the St. Johns Town Center, and the Jacksonville Zoo. Setup a showing with a realtor today!