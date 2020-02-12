7800 Point Meadows Dr 113, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Deerwood
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
Great Location..Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located on the first floor close to the pool. NO PETS....This unit has two huge masters suites. Open floor plan with fully equipped galley style kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The breakfast bar overlooks the formal dining room and large family room. Spacious inside laundry room with washer and dryer. The master suite is fit for a king with a massive walk in closet garden tub and shower. The 2nd bedroom is huge and has a large walk in closet. Plenty of closet and storage space. Great location close to town center the beaches UNF and downtown. Gated Community with resort style living. Beautiful pool with cabana club house & work out facilities. The old wood floors are delaminating and will be taken up and replaced with new carpet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7800 POINT MEADOWS 113 DR have any available units?
7800 POINT MEADOWS 113 DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.