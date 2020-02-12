All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7800 POINT MEADOWS 113 DR

7800 Point Meadows Dr 113 · No Longer Available
Location

7800 Point Meadows Dr 113, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
Great Location..Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located on the first floor close to the pool. NO PETS....This unit has two huge masters suites. Open floor plan with fully equipped galley style kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The breakfast bar overlooks the formal dining room and large family room. Spacious inside laundry room with washer and dryer. The master suite is fit for a king with a massive walk in closet garden tub and shower. The 2nd bedroom is huge and has a large walk in closet. Plenty of closet and storage space. Great location close to town center the beaches UNF and downtown. Gated Community with resort style living. Beautiful pool with cabana club house & work out facilities. The old wood floors are delaminating and will be taken up and replaced with new carpet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7800 POINT MEADOWS 113 DR have any available units?
7800 POINT MEADOWS 113 DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7800 POINT MEADOWS 113 DR have?
Some of 7800 POINT MEADOWS 113 DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7800 POINT MEADOWS 113 DR currently offering any rent specials?
7800 POINT MEADOWS 113 DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7800 POINT MEADOWS 113 DR pet-friendly?
No, 7800 POINT MEADOWS 113 DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7800 POINT MEADOWS 113 DR offer parking?
No, 7800 POINT MEADOWS 113 DR does not offer parking.
Does 7800 POINT MEADOWS 113 DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7800 POINT MEADOWS 113 DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7800 POINT MEADOWS 113 DR have a pool?
Yes, 7800 POINT MEADOWS 113 DR has a pool.
Does 7800 POINT MEADOWS 113 DR have accessible units?
No, 7800 POINT MEADOWS 113 DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7800 POINT MEADOWS 113 DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7800 POINT MEADOWS 113 DR has units with dishwashers.
