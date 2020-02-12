7800 POINT MEADOWS 113 DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool

Great Location..Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located on the first floor close to the pool. NO PETS....This unit has two huge masters suites. Open floor plan with fully equipped galley style kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The breakfast bar overlooks the formal dining room and large family room. Spacious inside laundry room with washer and dryer. The master suite is fit for a king with a massive walk in closet garden tub and shower. The 2nd bedroom is huge and has a large walk in closet. Plenty of closet and storage space. Great location close to town center the beaches UNF and downtown. Gated Community with resort style living. Beautiful pool with cabana club house & work out facilities. The old wood floors are delaminating and will be taken up and replaced with new carpet.