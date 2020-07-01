All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 26 2019 at 6:52 PM

7780 Fanning CT

7780 Fanning Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7780 Fanning Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
concierge
bocce court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
bocce court
concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Amavida- A Love of Life. The Largo, a gorgeous 2 bed/2bath large Independent Living cottage boasts a gourmet kitchen, 1 car garage, and comes standard with a golf cart! As part of this ACTIVE ADULT, carefree living community you will experience a luxury catered lifestyle, with everything you can think of at your fingertips. Spend the afternoon with friendly matches of tennis and pickleball, challenge a friend at bocce or sharpen your short game on a challenging Par 3 practice golf range. Fitness classes and trainers available at the state of the art gym facility. As the sun heats up, cool off in 3 gorgeous pools, then enjoy a fantastic meal at any of the 5 restaurants on campus. Located in beautiful Ft Myers, FL right next to 249 acres of beautiful nature trails, boardwalks, lakes, and gardens, canoe, kayak, fish, or birdwatch. Live in confidence and ease with a concierge arranging transportation, making dinner reservations, and more. 24 hour security patrol keeps the neighborhood and community safe. Amavida adapts to its residents as they progress through their stages of life and provides levels 1-4 assisted living and memory care. Don't just leave a legacy, live a legacy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7780 Fanning CT have any available units?
7780 Fanning CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7780 Fanning CT have?
Some of 7780 Fanning CT's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7780 Fanning CT currently offering any rent specials?
7780 Fanning CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7780 Fanning CT pet-friendly?
No, 7780 Fanning CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7780 Fanning CT offer parking?
Yes, 7780 Fanning CT offers parking.
Does 7780 Fanning CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7780 Fanning CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7780 Fanning CT have a pool?
Yes, 7780 Fanning CT has a pool.
Does 7780 Fanning CT have accessible units?
No, 7780 Fanning CT does not have accessible units.
Does 7780 Fanning CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 7780 Fanning CT does not have units with dishwashers.

