Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

7764 Highchair Ln

7764 Highchair Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7764 Highchair Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
7764 Highchair Ln Available 05/08/20 2/2.5 Town Home on Westside - This 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom townhome is located near cul-de-sac overlooking pond. New appliances & one car garage in neighborhood with community pool.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4740765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7764 Highchair Ln have any available units?
7764 Highchair Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7764 Highchair Ln have?
Some of 7764 Highchair Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7764 Highchair Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7764 Highchair Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7764 Highchair Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7764 Highchair Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7764 Highchair Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7764 Highchair Ln offers parking.
Does 7764 Highchair Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7764 Highchair Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7764 Highchair Ln have a pool?
Yes, 7764 Highchair Ln has a pool.
Does 7764 Highchair Ln have accessible units?
No, 7764 Highchair Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7764 Highchair Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7764 Highchair Ln has units with dishwashers.
