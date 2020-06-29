7738 Plummer Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Newly updated 3BR 2BA, country style living with a huge yard!! Great neighbors, good schools, and a very quiet atmosphere!! Brand new appliances, large bedrooms, carport and covered deck, fully fenced back yard, and a screened in front porch. Pets considered with non-refundable deposit.



REQUIREMENTS: 7 YEARS NO FELONIES OR EVICTIONS. INCOME MUST BE ATLEAST 2.5 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT.



Rent-$1000

Deposit-$1000



Please visit our website to apply. www.Rentingjax.com



Call (904) 337-4896 for instant showings



Seasoned Landlord Tour Property: This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit. Please be aware of scams. Do not send money to anyone who is not Locklear Realty & Property Management. Our showings system works through our own portal and is secure.