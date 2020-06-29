All apartments in Jacksonville
7738 Plummer Road
Last updated April 2 2020 at 3:07 AM

7738 Plummer Road

7738 Plummer Road · No Longer Available
Location

7738 Plummer Road, Jacksonville, FL 32219
Dinsmore

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Newly updated 3BR 2BA, country style living with a huge yard!! Great neighbors, good schools, and a very quiet atmosphere!! Brand new appliances, large bedrooms, carport and covered deck, fully fenced back yard, and a screened in front porch. Pets considered with non-refundable deposit.

REQUIREMENTS: 7 YEARS NO FELONIES OR EVICTIONS. INCOME MUST BE ATLEAST 2.5 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT.

Rent-$1000
Deposit-$1000

Please visit our website to apply. www.Rentingjax.com

Call (904) 337-4896 for instant showings

Seasoned Landlord Tour Property: This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit. Please be aware of scams. Do not send money to anyone who is not Locklear Realty & Property Management. Our showings system works through our own portal and is secure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7738 Plummer Road have any available units?
7738 Plummer Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7738 Plummer Road have?
Some of 7738 Plummer Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7738 Plummer Road currently offering any rent specials?
7738 Plummer Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7738 Plummer Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7738 Plummer Road is pet friendly.
Does 7738 Plummer Road offer parking?
Yes, 7738 Plummer Road offers parking.
Does 7738 Plummer Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7738 Plummer Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7738 Plummer Road have a pool?
No, 7738 Plummer Road does not have a pool.
Does 7738 Plummer Road have accessible units?
No, 7738 Plummer Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7738 Plummer Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7738 Plummer Road does not have units with dishwashers.

