Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:25 PM

7701 BAYMEADOWS CIR West 1164

7701 Baymeadows Cir W · No Longer Available
Location

7701 Baymeadows Cir W, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Located in a very quiet neighborhood off the Service Rd in the Baymeadows area. This 2BR/2.5BA townhome rents for only $1100 a month with water included! Freshly painted and brand new carpet upstairs. Main living space downstairs with 2 Bedrooms and 2 Full bathrooms upstairs, half bath on first floor. Screened porch overlooks pond in backyard. Fireplace and washer and dryer included. Community pool and tennis courts included. Close to St. Johns Town Center, Tinseltown, JTB, restaurants, and shopping. Renter's Insurance Required. Resident Benefit Package: $11/moPets under 30lbs considered. 2 max.Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per petPet Rent: $15/month per pet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7701 BAYMEADOWS CIR West 1164 have any available units?
7701 BAYMEADOWS CIR West 1164 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7701 BAYMEADOWS CIR West 1164 have?
Some of 7701 BAYMEADOWS CIR West 1164's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7701 BAYMEADOWS CIR West 1164 currently offering any rent specials?
7701 BAYMEADOWS CIR West 1164 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7701 BAYMEADOWS CIR West 1164 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7701 BAYMEADOWS CIR West 1164 is pet friendly.
Does 7701 BAYMEADOWS CIR West 1164 offer parking?
No, 7701 BAYMEADOWS CIR West 1164 does not offer parking.
Does 7701 BAYMEADOWS CIR West 1164 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7701 BAYMEADOWS CIR West 1164 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7701 BAYMEADOWS CIR West 1164 have a pool?
Yes, 7701 BAYMEADOWS CIR West 1164 has a pool.
Does 7701 BAYMEADOWS CIR West 1164 have accessible units?
No, 7701 BAYMEADOWS CIR West 1164 does not have accessible units.
Does 7701 BAYMEADOWS CIR West 1164 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7701 BAYMEADOWS CIR West 1164 has units with dishwashers.

