All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7693 Kona Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7693 Kona Avenue
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:15 AM

7693 Kona Avenue

7693 Kona Avenue · (904) 725-0303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Woodland Acres
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7693 Kona Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$710

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Newly Remodeled
New Kitchens & Updated bathrooms
Light Fixtures, Flooring and Paint
Pay Rent and send Maintenance Request On Line
Pets Allowed ( some restrictions apply)
Onsite Maintenance
Onsite Laundry Facility
Cable Ready
Easy Access to Public Transportation
Security Patrol
Section 8 Accepted
We offer just the right mix of availability, with our quick responses to maintenance requests and a respect for our tenants need for privacy and convenience, and provide this with our online rent pay option. Our multi-family property puts a big focus on community, and we are situated close to grocery stores, schools, and churches of many denominations. Much of what the community has to offer is within walking distance, and we're close to the city bus line that can take you almost anywhere you want to go.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7693 Kona Avenue have any available units?
7693 Kona Avenue has a unit available for $710 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7693 Kona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7693 Kona Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7693 Kona Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7693 Kona Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7693 Kona Avenue offer parking?
No, 7693 Kona Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7693 Kona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7693 Kona Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7693 Kona Avenue have a pool?
No, 7693 Kona Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7693 Kona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7693 Kona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7693 Kona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7693 Kona Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7693 Kona Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7693 Kona Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7693 Kona Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Lakewood Oaks
3534 Smithfield St
Jacksonville, FL 32217

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity