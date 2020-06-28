All apartments in Jacksonville
7627 Mc Cowan Drive

7627 Mc Cowan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7627 Mc Cowan Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay Forest

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ONE MONTH FREE ON NEXT MONTHS RENT!! MUST SIGN LEASE BY 10/30/19!!
Beautiful and cozy 3 bedroom home. Great Florida home with plenty of space for living and entertaining! Spacious bedrooms, fully updated kitchen with plenty of counter space and cabinets, stainless steel appliances with breakfast area. Laundry room inside and has a partially fenced back yard. Updated and modern appliances come with the home! Home is close to NAS-JAX, and convenient to shopping. Apply now on our website www.goalproperties.com. Renter Insurance required.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7627 Mc Cowan Drive have any available units?
7627 Mc Cowan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7627 Mc Cowan Drive have?
Some of 7627 Mc Cowan Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7627 Mc Cowan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7627 Mc Cowan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7627 Mc Cowan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7627 Mc Cowan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7627 Mc Cowan Drive offer parking?
No, 7627 Mc Cowan Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7627 Mc Cowan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7627 Mc Cowan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7627 Mc Cowan Drive have a pool?
No, 7627 Mc Cowan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7627 Mc Cowan Drive have accessible units?
No, 7627 Mc Cowan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7627 Mc Cowan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7627 Mc Cowan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
