Jacksonville, FL
7420 Kylan Dr W
Last updated April 8 2019 at 7:23 PM

7420 Kylan Dr W

7420 Kylan Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

7420 Kylan Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Carver Manor

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7420 Kylan Dr W have any available units?
7420 Kylan Dr W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7420 Kylan Dr W currently offering any rent specials?
7420 Kylan Dr W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7420 Kylan Dr W pet-friendly?
No, 7420 Kylan Dr W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7420 Kylan Dr W offer parking?
No, 7420 Kylan Dr W does not offer parking.
Does 7420 Kylan Dr W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7420 Kylan Dr W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7420 Kylan Dr W have a pool?
No, 7420 Kylan Dr W does not have a pool.
Does 7420 Kylan Dr W have accessible units?
No, 7420 Kylan Dr W does not have accessible units.
Does 7420 Kylan Dr W have units with dishwashers?
No, 7420 Kylan Dr W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7420 Kylan Dr W have units with air conditioning?
No, 7420 Kylan Dr W does not have units with air conditioning.
