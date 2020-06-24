Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7420 Kylan Dr W
Last updated April 8 2019 at 7:23 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7420 Kylan Dr W
7420 Kylan Drive West
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7420 Kylan Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Carver Manor
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7420 Kylan Dr W have any available units?
7420 Kylan Dr W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 7420 Kylan Dr W currently offering any rent specials?
7420 Kylan Dr W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7420 Kylan Dr W pet-friendly?
No, 7420 Kylan Dr W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7420 Kylan Dr W offer parking?
No, 7420 Kylan Dr W does not offer parking.
Does 7420 Kylan Dr W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7420 Kylan Dr W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7420 Kylan Dr W have a pool?
No, 7420 Kylan Dr W does not have a pool.
Does 7420 Kylan Dr W have accessible units?
No, 7420 Kylan Dr W does not have accessible units.
Does 7420 Kylan Dr W have units with dishwashers?
No, 7420 Kylan Dr W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7420 Kylan Dr W have units with air conditioning?
No, 7420 Kylan Dr W does not have units with air conditioning.
