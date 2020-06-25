7311 Melvin Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath on Westside -

https://rently.com/properties/1186571?source=marketing



3 bedroom 1.5 bath single story home

Updated Kitchen offering new stove and refrigerator and solid wood cabinets that provide plenty of storage

Ceramic tile and new laminate floors

New thermo- windows

Hallway bathroom with tub

Large laundry room

Nice established neighborhood

Fully fenced backyard



Security deposit may vary

Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.



(RLNE4102797)