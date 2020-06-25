All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated January 23 2020 at 5:20 PM

7311 Melvin Road

Location

7311 Melvin Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath on Westside -
https://rently.com/properties/1186571?source=marketing

3 bedroom 1.5 bath single story home
Updated Kitchen offering new stove and refrigerator and solid wood cabinets that provide plenty of storage
Ceramic tile and new laminate floors
New thermo- windows
Hallway bathroom with tub
Large laundry room
Nice established neighborhood
Fully fenced backyard

Security deposit may vary
Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.

(RLNE4102797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7311 Melvin Road have any available units?
7311 Melvin Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7311 Melvin Road have?
Some of 7311 Melvin Road's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7311 Melvin Road currently offering any rent specials?
7311 Melvin Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7311 Melvin Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7311 Melvin Road is pet friendly.
Does 7311 Melvin Road offer parking?
No, 7311 Melvin Road does not offer parking.
Does 7311 Melvin Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7311 Melvin Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7311 Melvin Road have a pool?
No, 7311 Melvin Road does not have a pool.
Does 7311 Melvin Road have accessible units?
No, 7311 Melvin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7311 Melvin Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7311 Melvin Road does not have units with dishwashers.
